The Premier League and EFL have suspended their broadcast deals with Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

All 20 Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to suspend the agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) in a meeting on Tuesday.

The Premier League will also donate £1m to the Disasters Emergency Committee relief fund.

“The league strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” a statement said.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted. The £1million donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.

“This action follows a weekend of matches displaying league-wide support for Ukraine. All club captains wore special armbands and fans joined players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each match.

“Big screens displayed "Football Stands Together" against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. These words were also shown on LED perimeter boards during matches.

“This message of solidarity was visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels and via match broadcasts.

“This is in addition to the numerous ways in which clubs continue to display their support.”

The EFL has also suspended broadcast ties with Russia.

"Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in the region, the EFL has suspended the broadcast feeds of its matches in the Russian Federation," said an EFL statement.

FIFA postpone Ukraine v Scotland World Cup qualifier

"Access to the EFL’s iFollow service and other Club streaming services have also been withdrawn in the territory."

UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: "This is absolutely the right thing to do and we fully support the Premier League's decision to stop broadcasting matches in Russia in response to [Russia president Vladimir] Putin's barbaric, senseless invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia cannot be allowed to legitimise its illegal war through sport and culture, and we must work together to ensure Putin remains a pariah on the international stage."

In a separate move, the Football Association has suspended its deal with Russia which means none of this month's FA Cup quarter-final matches will be shown.

