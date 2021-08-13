The Premier League makes its triumphant return and between now and May, fans can expect many twists and turns if the fight for the title, European places and the battle to avoid the dreaded drop into the second tier.

But while all 20 teams line up on the starting line side by side with zero points, a leader pack will inevitably emerge while some will fall back.

The top four this season feels like it is already established but outside of defending champions Manchester City, rivals United, Liverpool and European Champions Chelsea, there could an intriguing battle to be the best of the rest.

Arsenal and Tottenham have traditionally made up the so-called ‘Big Six’ but with both in something of a state of flux right now, their places in that group are certainly up for grabs.

Here’s looking at the other candidates who could upset the odds vying to be best of rest.

Leicester

Back-to-back fifth place finishes and an impressive FA Cup final win over Chelsea would suggest that the Foxes are already the top team outside the established four. In fact, only late slip ups in the past two seasons have seen them miss out on Champions League qualification at the expense of their more high profile rivals.

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping it is third time lucky for his team and has set about strengthening them further this summer with the exciting acquisitions of forward Patson Daka and midfielder Boubakary Soumare as well as adding the experience of Ryan Bertrand.

Leicester have already set their stall out by beating an admittedly under-strength Manchester City in the Community Shield and will be most people’s favourites to push the top four sides closest once again.

Aston Villa

Losing captain Jack Grealish to City may well be a devastating blow but may not prove too damaging for the Villains with the club backing manager Dean Smith heavily in the transfer market.

The club broke their transfer record to bring in Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia as well as Bayer Leverkusen’s exciting Jamaican winger Leon Bailey. Danny Ings has also been added to their forward line and the return of Ashley Young and another loan move for United’s Alex Tuanzebe should shore things up at the back.

There is a sense of excitement at Villa Park that the team could continue their steady improvement since their promotion two years ago and a push for European places certainly is not out of the question.

Everton

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what Everton are in 2021. This time last year, they entered the season with a huge feeling of optimism under Carlo Ancelotti and playing some good football, even finding themselves at the top end of the table heading into the winter months.

After things fell apart in the new year, they missed out on Europe completely and Ancelotti took the opportunity to return to Real Madrid, because why wouldn’t he?

Now, with very much the same team, they are under the management of Rafa Benitez – an unpopular appointment with the fans for obvious reasons – and few are expecting much in the way of fireworks at Goodison Park.

However, as much as Toffees fans won’t like to admit it, they and Benitez could be the perfect match as it is the clubs just outside the elite where he seems to thrive – and that even includes Liverpool at the point he took over at Anfield.

They may not be the most thrilling team to watch but the Spaniard will make them difficult to beat and in a chaotic setting such as the Premier League, that may work in their favour as they look to climb up the table.

Leeds

After City, you won’t find many who would argue that Leeds weren’t the most entertaining team to watch in the division last season.

The Yorkshire giants returned to the top flight in style and under Marcelo Bielsa, were bold and fearless in taking on all comers as they ended the campaign in a respectable 9th place – just six points behind sixth place West Ham.

The club start the season with the boost of Bielsa extending his stay by a further year and will be hoping to pick up where they left off last time around.

There is an obvious need to work on their defending if a push up the table is to happen but the added factor of fans back at Elland Road could be the secret weapon that works in their favour as look for a return to Europe for the first time in almost two decades.

