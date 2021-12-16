Leicester City's Premier League match against Tottenham has been postponed just hours before the clubs were due to meet at the King Power stadium.

Spurs already had their last two matches, against Rennes in the Europa Conference League and Brighton in the league, called off due a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Ad

Both teams had called for the game to postponed earlier in the week but the Premier League initially insisted the game go ahead.

Premier League Leicester hit four past Newcastle to compound Magpies misery 12/12/2021 AT 15:59

Earlier this week, Manchester United's match against Brenford was postponed, while Watford's trip to Burnley was also a victim.

Aston Villa and Norwich were able to fulfil their midweek fixture but both sides were impacted by players missing the game with Covid-19.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has called for all fixtures to be brought to a temporary halt due to the rapidly increasing cases of the virus spreading throughout clubs in England but the authorities are yet to make a formal decision.

More to follow...

UEFA Europa Conference League Tottenham-Rennes match will not be rescheduled, confirms UEFA 11/12/2021 AT 09:56