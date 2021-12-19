Premier League clubs are reportedly set to meet on Monday to discuss a possible suspension of fixtures over the Christmas period due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The latest round of games saw six of the ten planned fixtures called off, following further matches called off in midweek due to increasing positive Covid-19 cases in the league.

According to The Athletic , the games scheduled for gameweek 20 - set to take place on December 28, 29 and 30 - are likely to be preemptively postponed when club executives meet at 1300GMT on Monday.

The latest wave of the pandemic has wrecked havoc with the football schedule in England. Even those clubs who have been able to play have seen their teams depleted due to absences.

Chelsea, who drew 0-0 with Wolves on Sunday, had their request to postpone the match rejected despite missing the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Jorginho.

Speaking afterwards, manager Thomas Tuchel felt the game going ahead put further players’ and staff safety at risk.

“We have several days of positive testing for players and staff, so what is the chance that it stops if we keep driving around in a bus, doing meetings and having dinners and lunches together?

“I don’t think there is a high possibility that it stops. But let’s see. Hopefully it stops.”

Pep Guardiola, who watched his side extend their lead at the top of the table with a 4-0 win at Newcastle , said he will accept any decision regarding a possible ‘circuit breaker’.

“I will support the doctors and scientists and the Premier League’s decision," he said.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who was without Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk among others as the Reds drew 2-2 at a Tottenham side whose last two fixtures had been postponed, also supported a break but is wary about when fixtures will be rescheduled.

"If we don’t play any more and have a break I am fine. But I know the problem. When do you want to play the games. It is not that easy to fit them in.

“We said before Coronavirus that it was a bit busy and now it gives us a proper punch."

