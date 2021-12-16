Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes this weekend’s round of Premier League games should be postponed due to the coronavirus.

"We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend," Frank said on Thursday morning.

"Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

"To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain."

Brighton lost 1-0 to Wolves, and after the game he confirmed the request, saying: “We asked the question, yes, because of our situation.

“That's my job. I'm the head coach, you've got to try to prepare the team as best you can, so it's not about disappointment or not.

“It is what it is. All you can do is put your case forward and speak to the people, and they make the decision.”

Meanwhile, Burnley defender Matt Lowton was angered with top flight officials after they did postpone their game with Watford, with the fixture called off just two hours before kick off.

“It is very frustrating, we’d done all the work building up to it, get to the game and obviously you’re ready to play”, he said.

“We were sat eating the pre-match meal when the sports scientist came in and said it was off”.

With a game against Aston Villa on the horizon, Lowton hopes Frank’s calls for a blanket postponement don’t materialise, but does recognise that “the safety of players, fans and things like that is paramount. So hopefully the game can go ahead, but I can see why, if they did call it like that, you can see where they are coming from”.

