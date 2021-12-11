Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel played down the post-match stramash between his side and Leeds United as the home side won 3-2.

The Blues had an injury-time penalty from Jorginho - his second of the match - to thank for their three points.

That led to tempers spilling over at the end of the match, but Tuchel preferred to focus on the performance.

Tuchel told Sky Sports: "It was a nice game of football. Very intense and I'm very happy with how we played.

"I think we deserved to win but of course it's lucky when you have a late goal in extra time. But coming back twice is very impressive and I'm very happy we turned things around. It was tough work but we didn't expect anything else.

"We were lucky, we needed this. We were unlucky in the last two games conceding very late goals so maybe this is exactly what we needed."

The manager praised his Italian midfielder, saying: "It's not so easy two score two penalties. I wasn't sure if he would take the second one. We believe in our players, it's not easy so full credit to him.

"There's no alternative to winning in this dressing room. We have two days off now as we play again on Thursday. I'm really happy for the team and the staff that we have these two days with a feeling that we have turned things around.

"There are things to improve as always but I'm very happy with the result."

After watching the two sides get heated after the full-time whistle, Tuchel was happy to move on.

"Emotions were boiling. I think it's normal. I didn't hear it was anything serious so all good," he explained.

