Spurs boss Antonio Conte praised his players after their 2-0 win over Brentford and defended striker Harry Kane.

A Sergi Canos own goal early in the first half and a Son Heung-min strike midway through the second was enough to give Conte another win as manager.

The win lifted them into sixth place in the Premier League as Spurs continued their improvement after the exit of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Speaking after the game, Conte praised his players for their efforts.

"It was a good win,” he began. “To get three points today was very important. If you are not prepared to play against Brentford you can suffer. We played a good game with the right intensity. We had many chances to improve the result but we have to be satisfied with the performance.

The points are important for the confidence of our fans and for ourselves and to believe in the work that we are doing every day.

"After four weeks I can only speak well about the players. They are showing great will, commitment and desire. It is important to concentrate on the league. We can enjoy the win till midnight, but one second after midnight we need to start thinking about the difficult game on Sunday. We need to get three points because that is the only way to stay close to the high part of the table.

"I am not worried about Harry Kane. He played a really good game. He had chances to score, but the goalkeeper was very good. He was in every offensive situation and the point of reference. To have a player like this and to play with his commitment, desire and passion makes me very happy with his performance. It doesn't matter if he scores as long as he plays in this way - I am delighted. Tottenham is the first thing we need to think about.”

