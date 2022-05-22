Despite comfortably dispatching Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification and will have to settle for a place in the Europa League after finishing in 5th place in the Premier League as their season came to a close.

Before a ball was kicked, the Gunners knew they needed to win their fixture and hope that Tottenham suffered a shock defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road. Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta and his side, Spurs secured a 5-0 away win to seal a top-four place ahead of their biggest rivals.

Despite Arsenal needing a small miracle, they started the game superbly and pinned Everton back, forcing Asmir Begovic into making a couple of important saves.

Then, with 25 minutes on the clock, the Gunners were awarded a penalty, as Alex Iwobi was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box after a VAR check by referee Andre Marriner at the pitchside monitor.

Gabriel Martinelli dispatched the spot-kick coolly into the bottom-right corner to give Arsenal the lead.

Five minutes later, Eddie Nketiah doubled their advantage as the forward nodded in Martinelli's flick-on from a Bukayo Saka corner beyond Begovic in the Everton goal.

However, seconds before half-time, Everton got one back against the run of play, as Donny van de Beek slotted home an easy tap-in from Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s cut back.

Despite getting back into the game, the Toffees looked like a side going through the motions in the second half, and Arsenal soon restored their two goal advantage in the 56th minute, as Cedric placed a fantastic strike from just inside the box into the top corner.

That opened the floodgates for Arsenal, and they began to run riot, as they had their fourth soon after, as Gabriel got in on the act, scoring from close range.

The rout was completed with just under ten minutes to play, as Martin Odegaard placed a curled strike into the bottom corner from inside the area to seal a big win on the final day for the Gunners.

