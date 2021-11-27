Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were on target as Arsenal moved level on points with fourth-placed West Ham with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle, who had Eddie Howe in the dugout for the first time.

Both goals came in 10 second half minutes after a cagey opening period in which Arsenal should have led.

Their best chance came on the stroke of half-time when Saka's cross was attacked by Emile Smith Rowe whose bullet header was brilliantly saved by Martin Dubravka but from three yards out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could only hit the post with the rebound.

Howe - who missed the 3-3 draw with Brentford last weekend following a positive Covid-19 test - would have been pleased with his side's start but it could have been even better only for Aaron Ramsdale, who made a superb save, tipping Jonjo Shelvey's curler onto the crossbar.

Newcastle defended resiliently but they were carved open 11 minutes after the restart as Arsenal took the lead following a lovely team move. After 14 passes, Nuno Tavares played in Saka who finished with aplomb from an acute angle.

Sadly, the goalscorer was forced to come off moments later with an apparent hip problem. But his replacement Martinelli made an immediate impact, scoring with just second touch as he lifted the ball over the on-rushing Dubravka from Takehiro Tomiyasu's pass less than two minutes after coming on.

Newcastle toiled in search of a way back but couldn't find the goal that would have set up an intriguing finale and they remain bottom without a victory this season. They now prepare for a huge match against fellow strugglers Norwich on Tuesday night.

As for Arsenal, a trip to Old Trafford follows on Thursday.

TALKING POINT - Comfortable win for Arsenal, but losing Saka is a blow

Job done for Mikel Arteta whose side bounce back following their 4-0 humbling at the hands of Liverpool last weekend. They have now won four of their last five and are clearly moving in the right direction.

However, the injury to Saka is a blow and is likely to mean he'll miss Thursday's trip to Manchester United. Aged just 20, he has emerged as one of Arsenal's best players and Arteta cannot afford to lose him for long. However, one man's loss is another man's gain and it may provide another opportunity for Martinelli, who hasn't really hit the ground running since a serious knee injury last season.

As for Newcastle, this was an early stern test for Howe and once Arsenal got their noses in front, the result was never likely to go in their favour. Norwich and Burnley follow next and six points - or at least four - are needed to bolster their chances of surviving in the top-flight.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The forward was Arsenal's most lively and creative player, breaking the deadlock following a clever run and cool finish.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Ramsdale 8, Tomiyasu 8, White 7, Gabriel 7, Tavares 7, Saka 8*, Partey , Lokonga 7, Smith Rowe 7, Odegaard 6, Aubameyang 5.. subs: Martinelli 7, Lacazette 5, Elneny N/A

Newcastle: Dubravka 7, Krafth 6, Schar 6, Lascelles 6, Willock 5, Shelvey 6, Fraser 5, Ritchie 5, Joelinton 5, Saint-Maximin 6, Wilson 6.. subs: Murphy 5, Almiron 5, Hayden N/A

KEY MOMENTS

30' - Off the crossbar! Shelvey's beautiful curler is heading for the top corner but Ramsdale is at full stretch to tip it onto the crossbar and behind for a corner. Another spectacular save from the Arsenal goalkeeper!

42' - How have Arsenal not scored?! A drop of the shoulder and Saka is past Lascelles and he stands up a cross to Smith Rowe. His bullet header is brilliantly saved by Dubravka and from point-blank range, with the goal gaping, Aubameyang toe-pokes it straight at the post!

56' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle (Bukayo Saka): Arsenal have the lead following a well-built team move! Saka receives the ball on the left, plays it into the feet of Smith Rowe who knocks it back to Tavares. Saka has continued his run and receives it back from Tavares, stays onside and finishes with aplomb. Lovely goal!

66' - GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle (Gabriel Martinelli): Just two minutes after he's come on, Martinelli scores - with his first touch! Tomiyasu plays him in, Martinelli allows the ball to drop over his shoulder and he lifts it over the on-rushing Dubravka into the corner of the net!

KEY STATS

Newcastle United have become the sixth different team to fail to win any of their opening 13 games to a Premier League season, with four of the previous five sides suffering relegation (Derby in 2000-01 survived).

Gabriel Martinelli scored just 93 seconds after coming off the bench with just his second touch of the ball, netting his first Premier League goal at the Emirates since January 2020 (against Sheff Utd).

