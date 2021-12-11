Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side got back to winning ways in the Premier League, comfortably defeating Southampton 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium to end their two game losing streak.

Going into the game, Arsenal had lost three of their last four. The lack of confidence showed after a shaky start, but the Gunners then took the lead in the 21st minute with a great team goal.

The Gunners played through Southampton's press, and quickly got the ball out wide to Bukayo Saka, who cut back for Alex Lacazette in the centre, and the forward slid the ball home.

Six minutes later, the Gunners doubled their advantage.

Kieran Tierney headed it back across goal into the path of Martin Odegaard, who nodded it in for his third goal in three games.

Gabriel sealed the win for Arteta’s side with 62 minutes on the clock, heading in Gabriel Martinelli’s corner after Willy Caballero missed the ball.

The win takes Arsenal into fifth, while Southampton remain in 16th, now with no wins in five games.

TALKING POINT - Relief for Arteta as Arsenal turn it around

After two defeats in three games, and a very disappointing performance and result last time out against Everton, Mikel Arteta will be one relieved man this weekend as his side arrested the slump and got back to winning ways against Southampton, with great performances all over the pitch when it was needed.

In previous games, the Gunners have made the mistake of sitting back after scoring the opening goal; not today. A quick six-minute double salvo in the first half almost assured Arteta that his side were well on their way to three points, and their third goal in the second half from Gabriel sealed the deal.

There was a risk with going with the same starting lineup that played against Everton, but this time, the personnel on the pitch delivered. Martin Odegaard once again on the scoresheet, Alexandre Lacazette leading the line superbly, Bukayo Saka causing havoc to the Saints defence on the right, and Aaron Ramsdale making key saves and most importantly, keeping a clean sheet.

With the pressure fully on the Spaniard after their last defeat, this result will have eased the tension, with a crucial test awaiting on Wednesday against West Ham United. Arsenal will now go into that game with some much needed confidence under their belt.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Martin Odegaard

This was a very hard one to call, considering so many of the team put in great performances, but the Norwegian attacking midfielder edges it.

The Arsenal No.10 grabbed his side’s second goal of the afternoon, and his third in three games, heading past Willy Caballero on 27 minutes. In addition to finding the back of the net, the 22-year-old linked the play excellently from midfield to attack, making two key passes over the course of the game with service being provided to Lacazette upfront - something that has been lacking for Arsenal in recent times.

As it stands, Odegaard has to be one of the first names on the team sheet for the Gunners as he is crucial to how Arteta wants them to play.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Ramsdale 8, Tomiyasu 7, White 6, Gabriel 7, Tierney 7, Partey 6, Xhaka 6, Saka 8, Odegaard 8, Martinelli 8, Lacazette 7. Subs: Holding 6, Lokonga 6, Pepe 6.

Southampton: Caballero 5, Livramento 6, Stephens 6, Bednarek 6, Walker-Peters 6, Diallo 6, Ward-Prowse 6, Redmond 6, Tella 7, A. Armstrong 6, Broja 6. Subs: Lyanco 6, Elyounoussi 6.

KEY MOMENTS

21’ GOAL! - Arsenal manage to play through Southampton's high counter-press from the back, and quickly get the ball out wide to Saka, who puts in a low cross for Lacazette. The striker tucks the ball home really well beyond Caballero to give the Gunners the lead on the counter!

27’ - GOAL! The Gunners with some slick build up play, before getting it out wide once again to Saka, who tees up Tomiyasu for the cross, which is high but finds Tierney on the left hand edge of the box. The full-back tries to hit it on the half volley and fluffs his lines, before heading the rebound back across goal, and Martin Odegaard is there to nod it in to grab his third goal in three games!

58’ - NO GOAL! The ball is completely missed by Willy Caballero from the corner and Gabriel puts the ball into the net at the far post! Celebrations are cut short for Arsenal as the referee blows his whistle and after a quick VAR check, it is no goal.

62’ GOAL! - Arsenal have their third now! Caballero fails to command his box once again from another corner kick and Gabriel takes advantage by rising highest and heading past the Argentinian to get his name on the scoresheet!

KEY STATS

- This is Arsenal’s 53rd win over Southampton in all competitions.

- Bukayo Saka has now assisted 22 goals in all competitions for Arsenal in all competitions since the start of the 2019-20 campaign four more than anyone else at the club.

- Southampton have never won in 23 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D7, L16) - it is the most one side has faced another on the road without ever winning in the competition's history.

