Emile Smith Rowe’s second half strike saw Arsenal edge out a resolute Watford side to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight matches in Mikel Arteta’s 100th game in charge.
It was a frustrating first half for the Gunners who were denied an opener on two separate occasions. Bukayo Saka’s close-range finish was ruled out for offside before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw his penalty well saved by Ben Foster.
Arsenal continued to probe and were rewarded for their patience when Smith Rowe beautifully guided a right-footed effort beyond a helpless Foster to send the Gunners fans into raptures.
Watford stood firm and made Arsenal work for the three points, but an equaliser eluded them while Juraj Kucka was shown a late red card, meaning Arteta will remember his 100th game in charge for all the right reasons.
The Premier League takes a break this coming fortnight as the players head out on international duty. Upon their return on Saturday 20th November, Arsenal face a trip to Liverpool while Watford welcome Manchester United to Vicarage Road.
Related Matches
Arsenal
1
0
Watford
