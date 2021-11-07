Emile Smith Rowe’s second half strike saw Arsenal edge out a resolute Watford side to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight matches in Mikel Arteta’s 100th game in charge.

It was a frustrating first half for the Gunners who were denied an opener on two separate occasions. Bukayo Saka’s close-range finish was ruled out for offside before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw his penalty well saved by Ben Foster.

Arsenal continued to probe and were rewarded for their patience when Smith Rowe beautifully guided a right-footed effort beyond a helpless Foster to send the Gunners fans into raptures.

Watford stood firm and made Arsenal work for the three points, but an equaliser eluded them while Juraj Kucka was shown a late red card, meaning Arteta will remember his 100th game in charge for all the right reasons.

The Premier League takes a break this coming fortnight as the players head out on international duty. Upon their return on Saturday 20th November, Arsenal face a trip to Liverpool while Watford welcome Manchester United to Vicarage Road.

