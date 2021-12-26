Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to lead Chelsea victory toat Aston Villa in the Boxing Day clash.

The Blues went behind in unfortunate circumstances just before the half-hour mark when Reece James inadvertently deflected Matt Targett's cross over Eduoard Mendy.

The lead did not last long though as Callum Hudson-Odoi got behind Matty Cash and was then felled in the area as the Villa defender lunged for the ball. Jorginho stepped up and sent Emiliano Martinez the wrong way.

Lukaku was introduced at the start of the second half and 11 minutes later had his side in front when he got across Tyrone Mings to power home a header from Hudson-Odoi's cross.

The Belgian helped seal the win in stoppage time, as he charged into the box and won a penalty - which was converted by Jorginho.

The win keeps Chelsea within six points of leaders Manchester City. Villa remain tenth.

TALKING POINT

Lukaku keeps Chelsea with a chance

It will be very hard for Chelsea to win the title. Manchester City do not look like they will drop many points. While Romelu Lukaku has not seamlessly synced with Chelsea team-mates and sometimes can be seen to stifle their flowing football, he has the potential to go on a scoring run and ensure them of victories when they are not at their best. As good as Mount and Pulisic are, and indeed Kai Havertz or Timo Werner, defenders would much rather face them than the Belgian star. This was Chelsea's first glimpse for months of the striker at his best and it should stop any grumbles about his off-season acquisition. He certainly lifts the ceiling of the West London club's potential this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea). The game looked there for the taking for both sides at half time. In the second half there only seemed one who would win it - and the reason for this was Lukaku's presence. His goal was typical, but there was more than that. He bullied Mings who got unusually flustered pulling the Belgian down on the edge of the box and his hold up play and ability to draw defenders to him set up a chance for Mount and led to a move which should have finished with a Hudson-Odoi goal. Then there was the penalty in injury time he won.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa: Martinez 6; Cash 6, Konsa 6, Mings 6, Targett 7, Douglas Luiz 6, Ramsey 7, Sanson 7; Buendia 7, Ings 6, Watkins 6.

Subs: Traore 6, Chukwuemeka 6, El-Ghazi 6.

Chelsea: Mendy 6; Chalobah 7, Thiago Silva 7, Rudiger 6; James 6, Kante 7, Jorginho 7 Marcos Alonso 7; Mount 7, Hudson-Odoi 7, Pulisic 6.

Sus: Lukaku 8*, Christensen 6, Kovacic 7.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

24' Off the bar... Mount curls in a ball from the left flank which tips the top of the crossbar. It looked like a cross, but it was possible he was aiming for the far post, Martinez was off his line.

28' GOAL FOR VILLA! Targett crossed the ball into the box which clipped the head of James and looped over Mendy and into the net.

33' PENALTY! Hudson-Odoi runs onto a ball into the box from Alonso and Cash goes for the ball but ends up chopping down the Chelsea winger.

34' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Jorginho sends Martinez the wrong way and bring the game level.

56' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Text book Lukaku goal. A bullet header from Hudson-Odoi's inswinging cross from the left flank. He got across and in front of Mings to leave Martinez with no chance.

90+2' PENALTY FOR CHELSEA! A fantastic run from Lukaku outmuscling Targett and then holding off Konsa who trips him. Konsa gets booked.

90+3' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Jorginho slots home just past the outstretched arm of Martinez.

KEY STAT

