Bryan Mbeumo scored a penalty five minutes into added time as Brentford came from a goal down to beat Watford and move 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Emmanuel Dennis continued his rich vein of goalscoring form when, in the 24th-minute, Brentford were undone from Tom Cleverley's corner.

The hosts inexplicably left the danger man Dennis unmarked and he duly punished them, heading in his seventh league goal this term.

The goal came slightly against the run of play - prior to that Thomas Frank's side had been the more dangerous, with visiting goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann doing well to keep out Shandon Baptiste and Bryan Mbeumo efforts.

Although they dominated possession as they huffed and puffed in search of a leveller after the restart, Brentford never really looked like scoring.

However, with just six minutes remaining, their captain Pontus Jansson headed in at the far post for his first goal for the club and set up a tense finale.

The comeback was complete when Mbeumo stepped up to convert the penalty after Sama Ghoddos was upended by William Troost-Ekong.

