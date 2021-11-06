Newcastle came from behind at Brighton to salvage a crucial point in the race for Premier League survival.

The Seagulls took the lead from the spot in the 24th minute after a lengthy VAR check. Leandro Trossard was fouled by Ciaran Clark after a tricky bit of footwork tempted the Newcastle defender to lunge in, resulting in a spot-kick, which was calmly converted by Trossard.

The goal injected some confidence into the home side who started to play the ball around quicker after a slow start in the early exchanges.

Allan Saint-Maximin was the only player trying to make something happen in a lacklustre Newcastle side, but he received little support from his teammates when attempting to drive forward with the ball.

He almost pulled the visitors back on level terms on the stroke of half-time. Brighton failed to clear a corner that dropped to Saint-Maximin's feet, but his close-range effort was denied by Sanchez before the assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

The hosts were quickest out the traps in the second half and had chances to put the game beyond Newcastle early on. Trossard made a run down the right and had an effort denied by Karl Darlow at the front post, picked up the rebound, played a superb cross to Marc Cucurella who put his header wide.

Just after an hour played, Newcastle were back on level terms through Isaac Hayden. Saint-Maximin started off another attacking move, playing Matt Ritchie down the left-hand side, and he delivered a deep cross that met the head of Ciaran Clark, who nodded it down for Hayden to finish from close-range.

Brighton, who had been in complete control, struggled to get in behind the visitors and create chances after Newcastle's equaliser.

In a dramatic end to the game, Callum Wilson broke through the Brighton defence and looked as though he could go on to snatch all three points, but Robert Sanchez came steaming out of his area and brought him down, getting sent off in the process.

Newcastle's search for their first win of the season goes on, but they've picked up a crucial point here today after a positive second half performance.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)

In his first start for the Seagull’s since December 2020, Lamptey put in a brilliant offensive shift from right-wing back.

He posed a constant threat going forward and gave the home side an outlet, with most attacking moves going through the 21-year-old.

TALKING POINT - SANCHEZ RED CARD, WILSON COULD HAVE WON IT

Late on Wilson looked as though he was going to nick all three points when he was set through on goal and did well to take the ball past the oncoming Sanchez, who caught the striker, resulting in a red card with Lewis Dunk having to go in between the sticks.

If Wilson had managed to get past Sanchez unscathed and finish the move off, it would have been Newcastle’s first win of the season, and a massive three points to take back to Tyneside.

PLAYER RATINGS

BRIGHTON: Sanchez 5, Veltman 6, Duffy 6, Dunk 7, Lamptey 8, Mwepu 6, Bissouma 6, Cucurella 7, March 6, Lallana 6, Trossard 7.

Subs: Mac Allister 6, Maupay 4, Webster 5

NEWCASTLE: Darlow 6, Lascelles 6, Krafth 5, Ritchie 6, Murphy 5, Clark 7, Hayden 7, Shelvey 6, Almiron 5, Wilson 6, Saint-Maximin 7

Subs: Joelinton 5, Gayle N/A

KEY EVENTS

22’ PENALTY BRIGHTON! - Trossard's quick footwork in the box tempts Ciaran Clark into a challenge and it looks as though he caught him.

24’ GOAL! Trossard (Brighton) - Trossard converts from the spot!

41’ CLOSE! And it is Saint-Maximin who nearly pulls Newcastle level! Brighton failed to clear the corner which dropped to Saint-Maximin's feet, and his close range effort was denied by Sanchez, but the flag was up.

66 ‘ GOAL! - Hayden (Newcastle) - Newcastle are level! Saint-Maximin starts off the move again and plays Ritchie down the left-hand side, he delivers a deep cross which meets the head of Clark, who nods it down for Hayden to finish. Game on!

90’ RED CARD! Sanchez (Brighton) - Sanchez is shown red after VAR replays showed he caught Wilson who was through on goal. Lewis Dunk is in between the sticks as Newcastle line-up the free-kick from around 40 yards out.

KEY STAT

This is not good reading for Newcastle, they're still winless 11 Premier League games into the season.

