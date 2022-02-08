Manchester United dropped out of the top four in the Premier League after they could only draw at a spirited Burnley.

Paul Pogba's first goal since January 2021 gave United a first-half lead, but Jay Rodriguez responded for Burnley almost immediately after the restart.

After losing their FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough despite having 30 shots on goal, Man United seemed determined to bounce back in style as they took their frustration out on Burnley in a one-sided first half.

The visitors - who had Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench with Edinson Cavani fielded in his place - had the ball in the back of the net three times in the opening 45 minutes. Unfortunately for the Red Devils only one goal registered on the scoreboard.

There was controversy in the 14th-minute when Raphael Varane's fine header from Bruno Fernandes' whipped free-kick delivery was chalked off. It took an age for a decision to be made but after rewatching the incident on the pitch side monitor referee Mike Dean adjudged the offside Harry Maguire to block off Rodriguez.

It failed to deter the Red Devils however and four minutes later they were ahead. The impressive Luke Shaw made a run down the left before cutting it back for the unmarked Pogba whose controlled finish left Nick Pope with no chance. It was his first goal since January 2021.

Ben Mee's own goal was then ruled out for a Pogba foul in the build-up before the Burnley defender inadvertently turned Marcus Rashford's cross into his own net.

However, Burnley were level less than two minutes after the restart. A beautiful reverse pass from Wout Weghorst, a January signing from Wolfsburg, released Rodriguez, who cut in front of Harry Maguire and lifted the ball over David de Gea.

The Manchester United goalkeeper came to the rescue moments later to keep out Weghorst's half-volley with a strong hand.

Varane was again denied his first goal in United colours when his clever flick was cleared on the line by Ben Mee and Ronaldo - a 68th minute sub - headed the resulting corner delivery over the bar.

Despite both side's endeavour to win the game, they couldn't be separated. The draw leaves Man United in fourth, a point behind West Ham who beat Watford earlier on Tuesday. Burnley remain bottom.

More to follow

