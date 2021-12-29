Danny Welbeck came off the bench to score a brilliant header in injury time as Brighton snatched a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel, who welcomed Romelu Lukaku back into the starting line-up, saw his side make a sluggish start and they were dealt an early blow when Reece James hobbled off with an injury.

The European champions eventually found their rhythm and took the lead with Lukaku wrestling past Neil Maupay and heading the ball past Robert Sanchez from a corner.

After that it was largely one-way traffic with the Seagulls, who were without the injured Leandro Trossard, forcing the issue.

Yves Bissouma forced Edouard Mendy into two saves from long range while Maupay missed two gilt-edged chances in the second half.

Adam Lallana also spurned a big chance, but in the 91st minute Welbeck headed home the equaliser from Marc Cucurella's cross to give Graham Poter's side a deserved point.

The result sees the Blues end the year in second place in the Premier League table, going into Sunday's clash with Liverpool, while Brighton are up to tenth.

TALKING POINT - Should Lukaku's goal have stood?

The visitors were furious with Chelsea's goal being given by the VAR check with Maupay appearing to have blood dripping from his nose from the tussle with Lukaku from a corner.

But Maupay was equally at fault for his rugby-style defending on the Belgian who just used his strength to brush him off.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Joel Veltman

The Dutch defender was brilliant throughout with his positioning, putting his body on the line to block Lukaku's shot late on. His battle with Lukaku was one of the highlights of the game.

PLAYER RATINGS

CHELSEA: Mendy 7, James n/a, Rudiger 6, Christensen 5, Azpilicueta 6, Jorginho 5, Kovacic 5, Mount 5, Pulisic 5, Hudson-Odoi 4, Lukaku 8. Subs: Alonso 5, Chalobah 5.

BRIGHTON: Sanchez 5, Lamptey 6, Veltman 9*, Burn 7, Cucurella 7, Bissouma 7, Lallana 6, Moder 6, Mac Allister 6, March 6, Maupay 6. Subs: Mwepu 5, Webeck n/a, Alzate n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

16' - WOODWORK! A Chelsea corner from the right is again partially clawed away by Sanchez, it falls to Azpilicueta who squeezes in a shot which hits the post!

27' - JAMES LIMPS OFF: James is helped by 2 physios as he hobbles off the field, on comes Alonso.

28' - GOAL FOR CHELSEA! From a corner, Lukaku's powerful downward header flies in after wrestling past Maupay.

90' - GOAL FOR BRIGHTON! Welbeck scores in the last minute with his first chance with a brilliant header in between Chalobah and Rudiger.

KEY STATS

Brighton had more shots on goal in the second-half than Chelsea had in the entire game.

