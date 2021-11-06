Matej Vydra came off the bench to score an unlikely equaliser as Burnley somehow snatched a point at Chelsea, who missed the chance to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Kai Havertz, who continues to lead Thomas Tuchel’s line in the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Tino Werner, was picked out between Burnley’s centrebacks by Reece James’ splendid cross and made no mistake with his headed finish, as Chelsea took a deserved lead in the 33rd-minute.

It was no less than the dominant Blues deserved, and only for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, they would have been out of sight even before half-time.

The post came to Burnley’s rescue after the break when Thiago Silva’s head met another beautiful cross from James, and just moments later Havertz failed to hit the target after a sweeping team move.

When Chelsea finally hit the target in the second half, Callum Hudson-Odoi was denied by a wonder save from Pope, who somehow kept his goal-bound effort out with his foot.

Ross Barkley, making his first Chelsea start since July 2020, added a spark to the Blues attack but failed to cap an impressive performance with a goal, blazing over from the edge of the box.

And Burnley would punish the home side’s wastefulness when, with 11 minutes remaining, Vydra was left unmarked to meet fellow substitute Jay Rodriguez’s cushioned header to slot home into an empty net.

It was just their third shot; in contrast, Chelsea registered over 20.

The draw means Chelsea remain three points clear at the summit, with Manchester City in second after their win over Manchester United, but Liverpool could close the gap on the leaders to just a single point with victory at West Ham on Sunday.

TALKING POINT - Two points squandered for Chelsea

With 22 shots to their name and almost 70 per cent possession, Chelsea created enough chances to win two or three games. But without Lukaku and Werner, and with Mason Mount fit enough only for the bench, the Blues lacked that killer instinct to put the game to bed, as their seven-game winning streak came to a surprising end.

That was largely down to Burnley goalkeeper Pope, who enjoyed a fine game, making three fantastic saves to almost single-handedly keep his side in the game. Such a performance comes just a few days after he was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s squad. Will the England manager now be having second thoughts?

KEY MOMENTS

29' - Close! Beautiful football from Chelsea in and around the Burnley penalty area before it's switched to James on the right. He whips a gorgeous ball across the face of goal, it takes a deflection but Pope somehow keeps it out with his leg!

33’ - GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Burnley (Kai Havertz): What a cross from James! He receives the ball on the right flank, looks up and sees Havertz making a run in between the two Burnley defenders. The cross is pinpoint for the German international, who nods in from six yards for his first goal at Stamford Bridge this season!

50 - Silva hits the post! James whips another beautiful first-time cross into the mixer, this time finding Silva. It comes off his shoulder and crashes off the outside of the post!

52’ - Should be 2-0! Chelsea build another quick attack down the right. Havertz is picked out but fails to hit the target from point-blank range! It looks to have come off a Burnley defender but the referee signals for a goal-kick.

66' - Great save! Pope, almost single handedly, is keeping Burnley in this game! Hudson-Odoi with some quick feet creates the space for a shot but Burnley's goalkeeper is equal to it, somehow keeping it out with his foot!

72' - Over! Barkley has a great chance to cap an impressive performance with a goal when he collects on the edge of the box... but leans back and blazes it high over the bar!

79' - GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Burnley (Matej Vydra): Would you believe it! Burnley are level! Rodriguez peels off at the back post to cushion a header across goal and leave Vydra with a tap-in!

KEY STAT

Only Mohamed Salah (16), Michail Antonio (nine) and Jamie Vardy (eight) have been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than Chelsea's Reece James, who has seven - four goals and three assists

