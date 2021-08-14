Chelsea brushed Crystal Palace away 3-0 in a dominant Stamford Bridge display in their opening Premier League match.

The new Eagles manager Patrick Vieira, never lost as a player against Chelsea in the Premier League and there were hopes that his winning mentality would elevate this side.

But they weren’t given a chance to settle into the game as the Blues were relentless from the opening minutes of the game.

After a series of chances it was a Marcos Alonso free kick that broke the deadlock just before the half hour point, the Spaniard's perfectly placed shot had Vicente Guaita rooted to the spot as it floated into the top corner.

A second goal was added by Christian Pulisic who had the simplest of tasks of tapping the ball into the net after Guaita spilt a Mason Mount cross into his path.

The home side started the second half in the same vein of form and were 3-0 up when academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah took his moment. He surged forward with the ball and lashed his shot into the back of the net from 35 yards out.

Despite making changes Palace never looked like scoring as Chelsea ran out suitable winners.

What showed over the course of the 90 minutes was the gulf in class, warranted this was always going to be a tough test for Palace, but they will need to dust themselves off and find some confidence as it is going to be a long season.

Next up for the Blues is a trip across London to face Arsenal, while the Eagles host newly promoted Brentford.

TALKING POINT - CHELSEA LOOKING THE REAL DEAL

Having added the European Super Cup to their collection on Wednesday evening, Chelsea set about showing the Premier League that they mean business this season. With key players like N'Golo Kanté and Hakim Ziyech missing, Thomas Tuchel displayed the strength and depth of his squad to dominate the game. When you factor in that there is still the likes of Romelu Lukaku to be added to this side, the West London outfit will feel like they have a solid chance of being crowned champions of England.

MAN OF THE MATCH - TREVOH CHALOBAH (CHELSEA)

Over the years Chelsea fans have seen some of their hottest prospects leave before they could grace the Stamford Bridge turf. But today they witness something very special as academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah stepped into the limelight. The young defender was not only composed at the back, he also managed to display his range of passes and his eye for goal. His 35 yard shot cracking the back of the net to cap off a man of the match display. With rumours of Sevilla's Jules Kounde possibly arriving at the club, there will no doubt be questions asked as to if they need him.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Chelsea: Mendy 6, Chalobah 9, Christensen 6, Rüdiger 6, Azpilicueta 7, Jorginho 8, Kovacic 6, Alonso 8, Pulisic 7, Mount 7, Werner 7, Havertz 5, James 5, Emerson N/A

Crystal Palace: Guaita 5, Ward 5, Guéhi 5, Kouyaté 5, Mitchell 5, Riedewald 5, McArthur 5, Schlupp 5, J Ayew 5, Mateta 5, Zaha 5, Benteke 5, Rak-Sakyi 5, Andersen N/A

KEY MOMENTS:

7 - CHANCE! Azpilicueta picks up a loose ball on the right side of the Palace box and attempts a shot, but it's sliced over the bar

11 - CHANCE! Werner's neat cut back was very clever with the ball in behind nearly finds Alonso, but it's slightly over hit

26’ - GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 (Alonso ) - Chelsea are up and running. Alonso sweeps the ball into the net from a perfect free kick. Guaita was rooted to the spot as he fails to anticipate the direct free kick

40’ - GOAL!!! Chelsea 2-0 (Pulisic) - Pulisic poaches a brilliant goal as Guaita spills the ball from a Mount cross, it fall kindly to the American who capitalises with tap in

53’ - CHANCE! Zaha's first sight of goal as he drives into the box, but his shot is blocked by Rüdiger. Corner for Palace

58’ - GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 (Chalobah)- Chelsea are three goals to the good and it's Chalobah that gets on the score sheet!!!! The academy graduate smashes it into the back of the net from 35 yards out. What a moment for the debutant!!!

KEY STATS:

At 22 years and 40 days, Trevoh Chalobah is the second youngest player to score on his Premier League debut for Chelsea, after Paul Hughes in January 1997 (20yy 274d)

Christian Pulisic's five goals in five Premier League games against Crystal Palace accounts for 36% of the American's total strikes in the competition

Marcos Alonso's strike was Chelsea's 50th direct free-kick goal in Premier League history, with only Manchester United (64) netting more in the competition

