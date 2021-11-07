Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham ended in a goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

It was not without controversy, however, as referee Chris Kavanagh awarded Everton a second-half penalty only to change his mind after watching the replay on the pitchside monitor. He also upgraded a yellow card after a lunge from Mason Holgate, reducing the hosts to 10 men for the final few minutes.

The first half was a largely forgettable affair as both sides cancelled each other out, although Everton shaded it. The hosts at least registered a shot on target with Hugo Lloris comfortably saving Ben Godfrey's effort from 25 yards.

Tottenham's best moment came in stoppage-time when Harry Kane, having drifted onto the right flank, picked out the unmarked Sergio Reguilon at the far post but he fired over with a first-time effort.

Spurs started the second half with more intensity but survived a scare when Richarlison appeared to be caught by Hugo Lloris, with the referee pointing to the spot before controversially changing his mind.

Incensed by that decision, Everton lifted their game and applied pressure on the visitors in search of an opener. Their best chances fell to Tom Davies but he could only muster a tame shot straight at the Spurs goalkeeper, while Demarai Gray failed to apply the finish from Lucas Digne's teasing cross.

It was Spurs who finished strongly, with substitute Giovani Lo Celso rattling the post with a brilliant whipped effort late before Holgate was dismissed.

The draw is far from ideal for either side as Tottenham occupy ninth spot in the table with Everton two places and one point behind.

