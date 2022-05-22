A Callum Wilson brace meant Burnley lost 2-1 to Newcastle United at Turf Moor, ending their six-season stint in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s early goal came in the 20th minute after Nathan Collins held his arm high while defending a corner. The handball was called after a VAR intervention, and the penalty was given.

Wilson stepped up and was able to hit the ball just to the left of Nick Pope, to solidify Newcastle’s finish in eleventh.

Wilson scored his second ten minutes into the second half, and despite Maxwel Cornet

Leeds United, who started the day as the team that were going down, managed to hold on against Brentford in their 1-1 victory at the Brentford Stadium.

The visitors initially looked to be ahead, having taken the lead through Joe Gelhardt, however, the striker was just offside.

The second half saw them get Raphina much more involved in the match, which proved beneficial. He was involved in some early opportunities for his side, but his nerves of steel were on full display when Brentford keeper David Raya passed the ball right to him in the box. In an attempt to stop the chance, Raya tripped over Raphina, leading to the most apparent penalty you’ll see.

All eyes were on the Brazilian, but a calm, stuttering penalty into the top corner gave his side the lead.

Brentford equalised through a goal from Sergi Canos in the 78th minute, but the substitute was sent off moments later for a second yellow, and Jack Harrison nabbed a 94th minute winner for Leeds.

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace, however Brighton beating West Ham 3-1 means that next season, the Red Devils will be playing in Europa, rather than the Conference League.

