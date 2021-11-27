Diogo Jota hit a brace as Liverpool breezed past Southampton 4-0 at Anfield.

Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson combined to set up the former Wolves striker to put them in front after two minutes. Half an hour later, on the other flank, Mo Salah played a one-two with Jordan Henderson before sliding a ball across the box for a tap-in and Jota's second.

Five minutes before half time, the game was effectively over when Thiago Alcantara drove into the box and then saw his effort deflected past Alex McCarthy by Lyanco.

The scoreline was emphasised when Virgil van Dijk was allowed to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner with a half-volley which squeezed past the Southampton goalkeeper

More to follow...

