Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1 at Anfield but their unprecedented quadruple bid is over after Manchester City beat Aston Villa to claim the Premier League title following a crazy final day.

The Reds made the worst possible start when Ibrahima Konate misjudged a long ball over the top, allowing Raul Jimenez to tee up Pedro Neto for a tap-in on three minutes.

Wolves threatened a second but then lost Neto to injury before the hosts dragged themselves level on 24 minutes.

Sadio Mane latched on to Thiago Alcantara’s sensational back heel to fire in his 23rd goal of the season and reignite belief within Anfield, which gathered momentum as news filtered through that City were trailing Aston Villa at the interval.

Liverpool struggled to find a way past an impressive visiting rearguard despite a dominant second half, but as City completed a remarkable revival, the hosts finally took the lead through substitute Mo Salah six minutes from time. It was the Egyptian's 23rd league goal of the campaign and secured a share of his third Premier League Golden Boot, alongside Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

Andy Robertson then put the seal on victory for the Reds but it was to no avail as City also triumphed to leave the Reds in second place, one point off top spot as the 2021-22 league season came to a close.

The defeat means Wolves failed to win any of their last seven league games and finish in 10th spot.

Talking Point

The quadruple bid finally dies in agonising fashion. What a dramatic finale to the Premier League title race. Both hopefuls got the wins that everyone was expecting but they arrived in rollercoaster fashion.

It was perhaps the most painful way for Liverpool to come up short. They wanted a favour from former players Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho and real hope spread across Anfield when Aston Villa led 2-0 at the Etihad in the second half.

It was tantalisingly close for the Reds but they were still being held 1-1 by Wolves when City’s sensational goal-blitz turned it all back in their favour.

Liverpool’s pressure eventually paid off but by that point another goal for Villa at the Etihad looked unlikely.

There was evident disappointment inside Anfield as Liverpool came up short despite amassing over 90 points once again. However, they must pick themselves up as the biggest game of the season remains on the horizon. The domestic cup double is in the bag but a Champions League triumph over Real Madrid could still seal an amazing treble to rank among the finest in English football history.

Man of the match

Sadio Mane (Liverpool). The forward continued his fine 2022 form with another strong display through the middle that he capped with a fine finish to get the Reds back on track following Wolves’ early strike.

Player Ratings

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 8, Alexander-Arnold 7, Konate 6, Matip 7, Robertson 8, Thiago 8, Keita 7, Henderson 7, Diaz 7, Mane 8, Jota 7. Subs: Milner 7, Salah 7, Firmino 7.

WOLVES: Sa 7, Boly 7, Coady 7, Toti 7, Jonny 7, Moutinho 7, Dendoncker 7, Neves 7, Ait-Nouri 7, Neto 7, Jimenez 7. Subs: Hwang 7, Ruddy 7, Trincao n/a.

Key moments

03’ – GOAL! – Liverpool 0-1 Wolves. The visitors silence Anfield. Konate misjudges a simple ball over the top and Jimenez races into the right side of the area. He shows great composure to look up and roll a cross into the path of Neto, who easily sweeps home from close-range.

19’ – WOLVES CHANCE! Neto rampages free down the left after beating Liverpool's high line. He sends a fabul9ous low ball into the middle for Dendoncker, who fires just wide of the near post.

24’ – GOAL! – Liverpool 1-1 Wolves. Mane coolly slots past Sa at his near post after a sublime back heel from Thiago had sent the forward clear.

38’ – WOLVES CHANCE! Hwang springs Liverpool's offside trap again. He races in from the right but can't squeeze his shot beyond Alisson. What a big save from the Reds keeper.

75’ – WOLVES CHANCE! Jimenez races free down the right. He has Hwang free in the middle but his pass is overcooked and the hosts survive.

84’ – GOAL! – Liverpool 2-1 Wolves. Salah scrambles it home! Matip's header from a right-wing corner is blocked on the line but in the melee it's the Egyptian who turns it in from close range.

89’ – GOAL! – Liverpool 3-1 Wolves. Robertson seals the win for Liverpool as he slides home from Firmino's cut back.

Key Stats

Mane is the first Liverpool player to find the net on the final day of four successive league campaigns since Ronald Orr (1908-11).

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League home games (W18 D5). This is the fifth time they’ve gone through an entire Premier League campaign without losing at home, the joint-most of any team (Chelsea also five).

