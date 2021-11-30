Newcastle's wait for their first Premier League win of the season continues after being held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City thanks to a late strike from Teemu Pukki.

After Ciaran Clark saw a straight red card in the open ten minutes, Callum Wilson's second-half penalty put the hosts ahead against a Norwich side who put in arguably their most tepid display under Dean Smith so far, but Pukki's fabulous volley in the 79th minute snatched the visitors a valuable point at St James' Park.

Ad

The Magpies stay bottom in 20th on seven points and six points off safety. For Norwich, they leapfrog Burnley into 18th on 10 points.

Premier League Saka and Martinelli fire Arsenal past Howe’s Newcastle 27/11/2021 AT 11:46

Newcastle's bright start took a nasty turn as early as the ninth minute. A poor clearance from Clark bounced off Pukki and saw the 31-year-old break into a one-on-one. Norwich's talisman was hastily pulled back by the Irishman and the Newcastle defender was correctly shown a straight red card.

Norwich, who were ponderous in possession, failed to capitalise on their man advantage in the first half and it was Newcastle who had the better chances to score.

Joelinton's 20th minute strike from 25-yards out and Wilson's left-footed effort inside the Norwich box in the 36th minute were the best chances in a generally lacklustre opening 45 minutes.

Smith introduced Pierre Lees Melou after the break to try and add some attacking spark to his timid side, but it was Newcastle who would take the lead from the penalty spot just past the hour mark.

Billy Gilmour clearly handled a point-blank header from substitute Federico Fernandez at a corner. After a lengthy VAR review the penalty was finally awarded and Wilson, wearing the captain's armband, was relieved to see his penalty sneak past Tim Krul, who got a full hand on it, to grab his 100th career goal.

Understandably with Newcastle legs tiring the hosts were content to try and hold on to their slender lead, but Norwich responded through Pukki with nine minutes left. A cross spilt by Martin Dubravka came out to Dimitris Giannoulis, whose finely-weighted cross was met by the Finland international to emphatically volley in his fifth Premier League goal of the season.

Lees Melou should have won the game for Norwich deep into stoppage time, but his close-range finish was brilliantly saved by the feet of Dubravka.

Premier League Howe to make touchline debut at Arsenal after negative Covid test 26/11/2021 AT 10:24