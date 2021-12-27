Edinson Cavani salvaged a scarcely-deserved point for Manchester United against Newcastle at St James' Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin gave the home side the lead after seven minutes cutting in from the left flank before, on the stretch, hitting an unstoppable effort from the edge of the area.

The Frenchman, who along with Callum Wilson left the field injured before the end of the game, should have made it two just after the break but he got an awful contact from six yards out when it appeared a simple task to turn home Emil Krafth's pull-back .

The Red Devils were level when half-time substitute Cavani turned home Diogo Dalot's low cross at the second attempt.

Three minutes from time, the Magpies were inches from taking a decisive lead when Jacob Murphy's shot came back off a post and then Miguel Almiron's superb curler from the edge of the box was tipped over by David De Gea.

TALKING POINT

No sign of Rangnick revolution. They have not played in 16 days but the lack of cohesion from the United side suggested it could have been ten times this duration. For the umpteenth time over the last season-and-a-half a wily, veteran striker salvaged something from the game, in this instance Cavani. Rangnick's philosophy was always likely to take some time to bed in, but the most strange part of this very strange display, was the lack of any pressure put on the home side.

In addition to this, the body language the German coach complained about in the last game against Norwich seemed a lot worse on this occasion, with players - especially Cristiano Ronaldo - obvious in their disenchantment. The top four is only seven points - with two games in hand - away but it looks like a pipe dream on this performance.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Joelinton (Newcastle United). He was a number of fine performers for the Magpies, with Emil Krafth and Allan Saint-Maximin, barring one aberration, but Joelinton was an irresistible force for the home side. Playing more centrally in midfield, but with freedom to influence the game wherever required, he drove the team forward, especially in the second half, when some team-mates were thinking of holding on to a lead or a point, creating chances and putting the opposition onto the back foot. There will be a lot of surgery to the team in January but the Brazilian is certain to be a big part of the second half of the campaign.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle United: Dubravka 6; Krafth 7, Schar 6, Lascelles 6, Manquillo 6; Shelvey 7, Longstaff 6, Fraser 7, Joelinton 8, Saint-Maximin 8; Wilson 6.

Subs: Murphy 7, Almiron 7, Gayle 6.

Manchester United: De Gea 7; Diogo Dalot 7, Varane 5, Maguire 5, Alex Telles 6; McTominay 6, Fred 5; Bruno Fernandes 5, Greenwood 5, Rashford 6; Ronaldo 5.

Subs: Cavani 7, Sancho 6, Matic 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

7' GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE! Fantastic goal from Saint-Maximin. He cut in from the left flank beating Dalot and Maguire before on the stretch slipping an effort just inside the far post.

48' What a chance... Great play on the right flank from Krafth who nipped between challenges and then cut a ball to the six-yard box from the by-line but Saint-Maximin virtually stopped the ball rather than slot it into the net which looked a formality and De Gea gathered.

71' GOAL FOR MAN UNITED! Cavani scores at the second attempt. Dalot cuts a ball to the penalty spot and his first shot is blocked by Lascelles but the second squeezes between the defender's legs for an equaliser.

87' So close from Newcastle - twice! Murphy curls a low effort against the foot of the post and the Almiron shoots from the edge of the box but sees his effort tipped over by De Gea.

KEY STAT

