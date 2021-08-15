West Ham came from behind to beat Newcastle 4-2 at St James Park in an entertaining Premier League opener.

It was Newcastle’s new number nine Callum Wilson that broke the deadlock in less than five minutes after Alan Saint-Maximin took his time with some dazzling feet before whipping in a perfect cross for the striker to head the ball into the back of the net.

The home side’s lead didn't last long though, after a great response from West Ham saw them get the ball over the line despite a VAR check. Aaron Cresswell’s low cross was correctly deemed to have not touched Jarrod Bowen’s foot and the goal was given.

It turned into a richly entertaining half that saw both sides create a flurry of chances with end-to-end football being played.

There was more delight for the travelling fans when referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot when Murphy brought down Pablo Fornals inside the box. Up stepped Antonio, but his penalty was saved by Feddie Woodman, only for Tomáš Souček to smash the ball into the back of the net.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Magpies as they were undone by a rapid West Ham counter attack. Benrahma picked up the ball and drove at the Newcastle defence, before slotting the ball into the path of Antonio who sprinted the length of the pitch to get onto the pass. The striker made no doubts about it as he drilled his shot past Woodman.

Despite Newcastle’s best efforts, West Ham commanded the closing stages of the game to come away with all three points.

Next up for the Magpies is an away trip to take on Aston Villa, while the Hammers host Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

TALKING POINT - HAMMERS SHOW RESILIENCE

Last season West Ham won nine games on the road, racking up an impressive 27 points which went a long way to earn them European football. It was that kind of form that inspired the London club to come from behind twice in front of packed St James' Park. Each player knew their role and remained calm to follow the manager's game plan to perfection. If they can continue this kind of performance away from home, then the East London club could well be enjoying another impressive season.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Michail Antonio (West Ham)

The fans love him as he epitomises everything they want from a player. Not only does he have the ability to change a game, but he also has the character to take on the kind of responsibility that comes with being a West Ham number nine. Today he assisted Benrahma with the vital equaliser and bagged the fourth goal to put the match beyond Newcastle. He is now West Ham's joint-leading Premier League goalscorer with 47 goals, putting him level with Hammers legend Paolo Di Canio.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Newcastle United: Woodman 7, Fernández 6, Hayden 6, Clark 6, Krafth 6, Almirón 7, Shelvey 6, Ritchie 7, Murphy 7, Wilson 8, Saint-Maximin 8.

Subs: Fraser N/A, Longstaff N/A, Joelinton N/A.

West Ham United: Fabianski 6, Coufal 6, Dawson 6, Ogbonna 6, Cresswell 7, Rice 7, Soucek 7, Bowen 7, Benrahma 7, Fornals 7, Antonio 9.

Subs: Fredericks N/A, Yarmolenko N/A, Johnson N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

5’ - GOAL! 1-0 Newcastle (Wilson) Wilson gets his head onto an Saint-Maximin cross after the Frenchman dazzled Rice with some dancing feet. A brilliant start for the home side.

18’ - GOAL! 1-1 West Ham (Cresswell) The VAR check is over and the goal is given. Cresswell's cross was judged to have not come off Bowen's foot so it's 1-1.

40’ - GOAL! 2-1 Newcastle (Murphy) Newcastle are ahead again! Richie's cross finds Murphy with a peach of a ball. The right wing back generates enough power in the header to leave Fabianski rooted.

53' - GOAL! 2-2 West Ham (Benrahma) Antonio gets goal side of Richie and clips in a cross to the back post which is headed into the back of the net by Benrahma.

60' - PENALTY!!! Atkinson points to the spot as Murphy brings down Fornals inside the box.

63' - GOAL! 3-2 West Ham (Soucek ) Antonio takes the penalty and it's saved by Woodman, but Soucek is fastest to react and tucks the ball into the net. 3-2 to West Ham.

66' - GOAL! 4-2 West Ham (Antonio) The big number nine sprints the length of the pitch to drill his shot past Woodman. Benrahma was central to the speedy counter attack as he carried the ball up the pitch before slotting the striker in on goal.

KEY STATS

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has scored nine goals in 11 Premier League appearances against West Ham, more than he has against any other opponent in the competition

Saïd Benrahma has scored his 32nd goal in English football (all competitions) across spells with West Ham and Brentford, with his equaliser against Newcastle (2-2) his first headed goal

There were just 178 seconds between Tomas Soucek putting West Ham 3-2 up and Michail Antonio making it 4-2 to the Hammers

