Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski scored twice as Tottenham thrashed Norwich 5-0 at Carrow Road, ensuring Champions League football for Antonio Conte's side next year.

Rodrigo Bentancur set up the two Spurs goals in the first half latching onto a Pierre Hojberg long ball and squaring for Kulusevski to nudge home the opener, before intercepting Tim Krul's pass out and dinking a lovely cross into the box for Harry Kane to turn home with a diving header.

Kulusevski scored his second just after the hour mark coming in from the right flank to curl an unstoppable effort inside the far top corner before Son got himself a share of the Premier League golden boot.

First Lucas Moura backheeled the Korean through on goal where he slotted under Krul's body and then the forward picked up a cleared free kick and curled an unstoppable effort home from 25 yards.

The win ensures Tottenham finish in fourth position two points clear of rivals Arsenal.

