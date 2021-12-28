Tottenham Hotspur failed to take advantage of Southampton being reduced to ten men as the North London side could only manage a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s.

Things did not get off to a great start for Tottenham, as Southampton took a deserved lead in the 25th minute.

Spurs failed to clear the danger from a long-throw, and the ball found its way to James Ward-Prowse, who fired a fantastic effort into the back of the net from the edge of the box. However, it all soon turned into a nightmare for the home side, as ten minutes later, they were down to ten men.

Mohammed Salisu brought down Son Heung-min in the box, with Anthony Taylor pointing straight to the spot.

Harry Kane coolly dispatched the spot-kick into the top corner to put his side back on level terms. Tottenham thought they had taken the lead in the 52nd minute, but Kane’s nice finish into the bottom corner was called back for a very tight offside by Taylor.

Despite the one-man advantage and the dominance of possession in the second half, Spurs could not find another opening, and had to settle for the draw - a point which could be crucial for Southampton come the end of the season.

TALKING POINT - Another tight offside call

Critical VAR decisions are once again becoming a real talking point at this stage of the season, as a key call was made by the officials at St Mary's to disallow Harry Kane's goal in the 52nd minute for a very tight offside call.

Harry Winks clipped in a fantastic through pass over the top towards the England striker, who did well with his first touch, before placing the ball in the bottom corner.

Looking at the replays, it seemed that Jan Bednarek was playing him onside, but the VAR officials adjudged Kane to have been marginally ahead of the last Southampton defender with his arm.

It was a very tight call, and in those situations, the interpretation of the law needs to be more precise. More of those sorts of decisions will be made as the season progresses, no doubt.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - James Ward-Prowse

Southampton's talisman and captain once again is proving why he has to be the first name on their team sheet, as his performance from central midfield showed his quality, especially as he is now consistently adding goals to his game.

His 25th minute strike was expertly finished, as he cut across the ball from the edge of the box, which put enough spin on it to take it past Hugo Lloris and into the bottom corner. It is now Ward-Prowse's third goal in three games, and he is =proving to be a goal threat in addition to his dangerous set-piece deliveries.

In terms of statistics, he also made one dribble, won two aerial duels, and made two successful tackles.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: Forster 8, Walker-Peters 7, Bednarek 7, Salisu 5, Perraud 6, Diallo 6, Ward-Prowse 8, Valery 6, S. Armstrong 6, Long 6, A. Armstrong 6. Subs: Redmond 6, Broja 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Emerson 6, Sanchez 6, Dier 6, Davies 7, Reguilon 6, Hojbjerg 6, Winks 7, Alli 6, Son 7, Kane 7. Subs: Doherty 7, Gil 6, Lucas Moura 6.

KEY MOMENTS

25’ - GOAL! - Southampton take the lead! And it's deserved! A long throw is delivered into the Spurs box - and the visitors fail to deal with the second ball as it finds its way to Ward-Prowse, who cuts one nicely into the bottom corner!

38’ - PENALTY! - Son makes a good driving run on the right into the Saints penalty area and he is brought down by Salisu - Anthony Taylor points straight to the spot! The Southampton defender gets his marching orders as he gets his second yellow card and is sent off!

52’ - GOAL DISALLOWED! Harry Winks clips in a delightful through ball from midfield to Harry Kane, who collects the ball with a fantastic first touch before tucking it into the bottom corner! The goal is checked by VAR, and it is called back after a very tight (and debatable) offside!

66’ - FORSTER FUMBLES! - Winks lofts in a high ball into the box, and while challenging with Doherty for the ball, Forster drops it and it ends up in the back of the net! Anthony Taylor blows for a foul on the keeper! Saints survive again!

KEY STATS

- Antonio Conte is the first manager in the club’s history to go without defeat in their first seven league games in charge.

- James Ward-Prowse has now scored in three consecutive games for Southampton.

- Each of Tottenham’s last three Premier League games have seen an opposition player sent off.

