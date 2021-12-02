Son Heung-Min scored one goal and played a pivotal role in another as Tottenham beat Brentford 2-0.

The South Korean forward produced a fantastic cross from the left wing after 12 minutes, with fortune falling Spurs way when Pontus Jansson's header deflected off Sergi Canos and into the net.

Ad

Spurs could have added to their lead either side of half time with Son forcing a fine diving save from long-range and Harry Kane seeing an effort blocked when one-on-one with the Ferndandez.

Premier League 'The biggest challenge for me' - Conte on his toughest job with struggling Spurs 10 HOURS AGO

Midway through the second half the second goal came when Kane set free Sergio Reguilon behind the Brentford defence on the left flank and he squared for Son to tap home from six yards.

Brentford did threaten through long throws from Charlie Goode but never really looked liked getting anything from the game.

The victory lifts Antonio Conte's side up to sixth in the table.

TALKING POINT - WHERE ARE THE BEES' GOALS COMING FROM?

Brentford came into the Premier League with such energy and their total commitment to the cause shows they remain fully bought into Thomas Frank's leadership.

There is a real worry about them scoring enough goals in the second half of the season though.

Only Norwich have scored less goals than Brentford up to this point of the season and despite Ivan Toney being a sparky presence defenders have to be wary of there is little sign of creativity in the squad to make enough chances for him.

Their long throws are a menace but they will need more than this and the six-point gap with Burnley (who have a game in hand) is nowhere near enough buffer to keep them out of the relegation scrap.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SON HEUNG-MIN (TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR)

Not many attacking Tottenham players were near their best today but Son looked from the start like he was especially determined to get the win for his side.

Although the first goal had more than a bit of good fortune of it, Son's cross from the left flank that caused the chaotic situation.

He could have scored earlier when, in typical style, he raced to the left of the Brentford defence before the keeper denied his left-footed strike bound for the corner of the net.

Anyone could have tapped home in the manner he did.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 7, Sanchez 6, Dier 6, Davies 7, Royal 6, Skipp 7, Hojbjerg 6, Reguilon 7, Moura 6, Son 8*, Kane 7.

Subs: Winks 6, Tanganga 6, Bergwijn 6.

Brentford: Fernandez 7, Goode 7, Jansson 6, Pinnock 6, Canos 5, Oneyka 6, Norgaard 7, Janelt 6, Henry 7, Toney 6, Mbeumo 6.

Subs: Baptiste 6, Wissa 6, Jensen 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

12' GOAL FOR SPURS! Wonderful cross from Son ends up with Jansson heading the ball against Canos and going into the Brentford net.

50' Great chance for Kane, after Skipp raced through midfield and played a perfect through-ball from the England captain but Fernandez makes himself big and blocks the shot.

65' GOAL FOR SPURS! Kane plays through Reguilon behind the Brentford defence on the left flank and he passes perfectly across the six-yard box for Son to tap home at the back post.

KEY STAT

1 - The number of Harry Kane's 18 goals since the European Championships which has come in the Premier League.

Premier League Romero ruled out until New Year as Conte confirms 'very serious' hamstring injury YESTERDAY AT 15:08