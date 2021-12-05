Tottenham have gone fifth in the Premier League with a slick 3-0 win against Norwich, closing the gap on West Ham in fourth to two points.

Norwich made a bright start to the game with Adam Idah picking out Teemu Pukki early on, only for him to shoot straight at Hugo Lloris. The visitors looked comfortable on the ball and, in what is becoming an encouraging trend under Dean Smith, seemed far less passive than they were under Daniel Farke, though there was a sign of things to come when Oliver Skipp tested Tim Krul after an incisive counter-attack.

Smith’s side received a punch to the gut after 10 minutes, with Lucas Moura scoring an absolute screamer for Spurs. Skipping past Billy Gilmour and playing a neat one-two with Son Heung-min, he unleashed a fierce shot from distance which sailed into the top corner.

Norwich continued to pass it around nicely, ending the first half with an impressive 62 per cent possession, but Spurs looked more dangerous on the ball and threatening on the break. Harry Kane got the wrong side of Ben Gibson five minutes before the break, only to chip well wide of the far post. Son had carved out a chance of his own not long previous, but his shot ricocheted off Kane’s feet as he charged into the area.

The visitors picked up where they had left off after the break, dominating the ball as Spurs looked to keep things tight and hit them on the counter. They almost equalised when Brandon Williams beat Japhet Tanganga on the left and crossed for Pukki, whose angled shot fell for Idah five yards out only for his teammate to skew wide.

The game was over as a contest when Davinson Sanchez scored from close range at a corner, however, before Son added a third after a lovely passing move initiated by Ben Davies. It wasn’t quite as one-sided as the scoreline might suggest but, nonetheless, the hosts were deserved winners and are now back within touching distance of the Champions League spots.

TALKING POINT - ANOTHER FRUSTRATING GAME FOR KANE

While he had a few nice touches here and there and contributed to Spurs’ all-round attacking play on the break, it was another goalless 90 minutes for Kane. He missed a couple of decent opportunities and was denied by Krul on one occasion, meaning he still only has one goal in the Premier League this term.

Though he has scored relatively freely in Europe and has continued to impress for England, solving the enigma of his domestic form is one of Antonio Conte’s top priorities. While Son and Lucas have shown that they can provide a lethal threat of their own, Spurs won’t be back to their best until Kane rediscovers his consistency.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SON HEUNG-MIN

Son is so often the man who steps up for Spurs in their hour of need and, over the last few weeks, he’s done it again. Having scored an excellent goal in their 2-0 win against Brentford on Thursday, he added another here having kicked things off with an assist for Lucas.

Ben Davies and Oliver Skipp deserve a mention for the way they initiated the third goal, recreating Son’s sharp exchange of passes with Moura for the opener in mirror image. He did the rest, however, showing beautifully delicate footwork to shimmy into space and stroke his shot into the back of the net.

Lucas Moura celebrates with his teammates after making it 1-0 to Tottenham Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 7, Tanganga 5, Sanchez 7, Dier 6, Davies 7, Reguilon N/A, Skipp 7, Hojbjerg 7, Lucas 8, Son 8, Kane 5

Subs: Sessegnon 6, Doherty 5, Bergwijn N/A

Norwich: Krul 6, Aarons 6, Omobamidele 5, Hanley 5, Gibson 4, Williams 6, Gilmour 5, Lees-Melou 5, McLean 5, Idah 5, Pukki 5

Subs: Sargent 4, Dowell 5, Sorensen N/A

KEY MOMENTS

10’ GOAL! Spurs have the opener and it's an absolute belter from Lucas. The Brazilian nips past Gilmour, exchanges passes with Son and then rockets one into the top corner from 25 yards. Krul had no chance.

67’ GOAL! Spurs may have wrapped up all three points thanks to an instinctive finish from Sanchez at a corner, following Krul’s save to keep out Kane. The ball falls awkwardly for Gibson and he can only deflect it as far as the Colombian defender, who lashes one into the roof of the net from close range.

77’ GOAL! It's all over. Davies plays a nice one-two with Skipp, surging forwards and finding Son. He scores his sixth goal of the season, showing lovely footwork to dance into space and tickle a shot past Krul.

KEY STATS

According to Opta, Lucas’ goal was only his second Premier League strike to come from outside the area. His first came against Fulham in August 2018, when he opened his account in the competition.

Sanchez’s goal was his second in the Premier League full stop with his last one coming against Leicester in February 2019, 1,029 days ago.

While Norwich finished the game with 60 per cent possession, they only managed to get one shot on target across the whole 90 minutes.

