Chelsea bounced back from two consecutive defeats as they demolished Southampton 6-0, to strengthen their grip on third place.

Thomas Tuchel demanded a response and he got just that with four first-half goals.

Marcos Alonso fired home the first of the afternoon and then Mason Mount got the next, both with powerful low shots.

Mistakes then creeped into the Saints team, James Ward-Prowse’s header accidently set up Timo Werner who rounded the keeper and made it three, then it was Mohamed Salisu, who tripped over the ball leading to Kai Havertz netting the fourth.

In the second half, Werner and Mount both got their second goals with simple tap-ins as Southampton were completely embarrassed.

