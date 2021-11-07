West Ham edged a thrilling five-goal encounter to climb above Liverpool into third spot and end the visitors' unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

It was a dream start for the Hammers who were gifted the lead when Pablo Fornals’ fierce delivery from a corner was parried into his own net by Alisson inside four minutes, but Liverpool responded shortly before the break when Trent Alexander-Arnold netted a sumptuous free-kick to equalise.

West Ham seized the initiative as Fornals restored their lead with a composed finish one-on-one with Alisson. Kurt Zouma climbed highest to head home Jarrod Bowen’s cross to put the Hammers in control before substitute Divock Origi pulled a goal back for Liverpool to setup a frantic finish.

Despite a late spell of Liverpool pressure, and Sadio Mane heading wide unmarked in injury time, it was not enough for Jurgen Klopp’s men who saw their unbeaten start to the Premier League come to an end at the hands of David Moyes' flying Hammers.

The Premier League now takes a break for a fortnight as the players head out on international duty. Upon their return on November 20, Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield while West Ham travel to Molineux to face Wolves.

