Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved a point clear at the top of the table following a dramatic 3-3 draw at Brentford.

The Egyptian forward clocked up another milestone with a second-half volley that saw him reach a century of strikes in just 151 league matches, faster than any other player in the club’s top-flight history.

It was the headline moment in a pulsating encounter that saw the Bees open the scoring on 27 minutes. Ethan Pinnock poked home Ivan Toney’s flick at the far post after a well-worked set piece caught the visitors out down the right.

Premier League ‘We just want what we deserve’ - Solskjaer blames Klopp for Man United's penalty problems YESTERDAY AT 14:45

Liverpool responded and Diogo Jota headed home Jordan Henderson’s sumptuous cross just four minutes later before David Raya produced a remarkable save to deny the Portuguese forward a second after Curtis Jones’ shot came back off the post.

Salah then put the Merseysiders in front nine minutes after the restart but the hosts hit back when Vitaly Janelt bundled in from close range just past the hour.

Liverpool thought they had won it when Jones thundered home a 25-yard drive on his first Premier League start since May but substitute Yoane Wissa dinked home an equaliser eight minutes from time to earn a share of the spoils.

Liverpool will now turn their focus to Tuesday’s Champions League clash at FC Porto prior to welcoming champions Man City to Anfield next Sunday. Ninth-placed Brentford visit West Ham.

TALKING POINT

Salah’s big moment upstaged by brilliant Brentford. Another match, another milestone for Mo. Only Roger Hunt (148 games) and Jack Parkinson (149) have scored 100 goals for Liverpool quicker than the 29-year-old and he is only the 13th Reds player to reach that tally. He also becomes Liverpool’s 10th highest scorer outright in all competitions with 131 goals.

His achievement could not cap a Reds win, however, as Brentford showed just what they will offer the Premier League this season. The Bees had already defeated Arsenal on home turf and gave Liverpool’s usually assured defence a torrid time with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo dangerous throughout.

This was an instant classic with chances galore at both ends. On this evidence, Thomas Frank’s side should enjoy their first season in the top-flight and seem to have enough organisation, spirit and firepower to avoid the drop.

Liverpool will be disappointed not to have taken all three points and Salah did waste a glorious chance to make it 4-2 just prior to the home side’s later leveller. It was a game to learn from defensively from Klopp’s point of view, but results elsewhere have gone in their favour and they will be content to sit top of the pile.

Premier League Parker's Picks: Wins for Chelsea, Arsenal in NLD; Brentford to hold Liverpool YESTERDAY AT 13:43