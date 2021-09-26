Raul Jimenez's return to the scoresheet coincided with Wolves' second Premier League win of the season in a 1-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The Mexican striker fractured his skull last November and missed the rest of last season, but since returning to competitive action this is the first time he has scored, and he did so in mightily impressive fashion.

Wolves 'keeper Jose Sa launched a ball forwards that was controlled brilliantly by Jimenez, who then beat Jan Bednarek for pace and cut inside, wriggling his way through the Southampton defence before finishing past Alex McCarthy with considerable composure in the 61st minute.

