Ben Chilwell's goal on the stroke of half time was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory in the West London derby at Brentford, but Thomas Tuchel's side had to survive an onslaught in the last twenty minutes to hold on.

Twice Brentford were the width of the goal post from hitting the target as Bryan Mbeumo hit the post in each half.

This disappointment did not quell Brentford's spirit and the Bees piled on the pressure in the last quarter of the match with Eduoard Mendy making fantastic point blank saves from Saman Ghoddas and Jansson and then tipping over the bar from Christian Norgaard in injury time to keep the Blues in front.

The goal, well worthy of winning any match, came after Pontus Jansson, under pressure from Romelu Lukaku, cleared N'Golo Kante's cross to the edge of the area where the England left back on the volley scored his third goal in as many games.

TALKING POINT - BRENTFORD WILL GIVE ANYONE PROBLEMS

Yes, Chelsea had an unfamiliar looking back three with Trevoh Chabolah and Malang Sarr either side of Andreas Christensen but even with a full-strength defence they would have struggled against the Brentford onslaught in the second half. After a difficult first half when Brentford had the best chances but Chelsea most of the play, the Blues dominated the early minutes after the break and a fairly comfortable victory could have been foreseen. Not a bit of it. The belief Thomas Frank's players have in themselves is immense and the way they laid siege to Chelsea's goal in the last 20 minutes a that easily could have seen them come away with three points let alone one. Many new grounds are criticised for a sanitised atmosphere but the Brentford Community Stadium is a cauldron which only adds to the intensity this wholehearted side plays with and the difficulty away teams have in dealing with them.

MAN OF THE MATCH - EDUOARD MENDY (CHELSEA)

Even though he was awarded the goalkeeper of the season last year by UEFA for his exploits in the Champions League, it still feels like Mendy may be a little underrated. There cannot have been a more English test for the Senegal international goalkeeper than the launching of long throws and corners into the box but if anyone left doubted his capability to excel in these circumstance, he allayed them here.

His reactions to get to the dropping ball to smother efforts at goal were exceptional, as was his tip over the bar in injury time. Mendy's distribution may not be at the level of the Brazilian goalkeepers at Liverpool and Manchester City but if Chelsea are to be denied the Premier League title by one of these sides it will not be due to the difference between the sticks.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brentford: Raya 7, Zanka 6, Pinnock 7, Jansson 6; Canos 6, Jensen 7, Norgaard 7, Onyeka 6, Henry 6; Mbuemo 6, Toney 6.

Subs: Forss 7, Ghoddas 7

Chelsea: Mendy 9*, Chalobah 6, Christensen 6, Sarr 6; Azpilicueta 6, Loftus-Cheek 7, Kovacic 6, Kante 7, Chilwell 7; Werner 6, Lukaku 6.

Subs: Mount 6, Havertz 6, James 6.

KEY MOMENTS

21' OFF THE POST! There is some pinball in the area and then Mbeumo shoots against the post.

45+1' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! A fine finish on the half-volley from Chilwell after Azpilicueta's cross towards Lukaku is cleared to the edge of the box by Jansson where the England full back rifled the ball into the top corner.

75' OFF THE POST! Mbeumo hits the post again! Forss managed to poke the ball beyond the Chelsea defence for him and Mendy was beaten but it came back off the post.

84' A diagonal ball is inadvertently flicked by Sarr towards Ghoddas at the far post but his effort is blocked by Mendy and then Forss squeezes the ball goalwards and Cholobah clears off the line.

87' It is all Brentford. The ball falls to Jansson four yards out and he looks certain to score but Mendy denied him with a superb block with his head.

90+3' Wonderful overhead kick from Norgaard but Mendy again is equal to a Brentford effort and tips over the bar.

KEY STAT

