Tottenham Hotspur crashed Newcastle United’s party as Harry Kane’s first Premier League goal of the season helped his team to a 3-2 victory.

There was a carnival atmosphere at St James’ Park as Newcastle United played their first match since the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of the club was completed last week, but the final result brought their fans back to earth.

Things started brightly for Newcastle, who opened the scoring after two minutes when Callum Wilson got in front of his marker to head home a Javi Manquilo cross as the home team’s new owners celebrated.

However, Tottenham restored parity after 17 minutes when Tanguy Ndombele whipped an excellent finish into the top corner of the Newcastle net after good work by Kane on the wing.

And the visitors to St James’ Park scored a second to turn around the contest just seven minutes later with Kane flicking a finish over Karl Darlow, which was ultimately adjudged onside after initially being disallowed.

A medical emergency in the stands saw the match suspended for a period towards the end of the first half, but play soon resumed and Spurs scored a third through Son Heung-min before the interval.

Jonjo Shelvey was introduced off the bench, but was given his marching orders soon after following two quickfire yellow cards. However, Newcastle United were given a late lifeline when Eric Dier diverted a free-kick into his own net.

That was to be the extent of the fightback, though, as Spurs claimed all three points. The result lifts Nuno Espirito Santo’s team up to fifth in the Premier League table, while Newcastle United remain second bottom.

TALKING POINT - Newcastle United’s new owners have a lot of work ahead of them

If Newcastle United’s new owners weren’t already aware of the job they have taken on, they are now. Wilson’s opening goal after two minutes electrified St James’ Park, but the reality of the situation became apparent as the adrenaline wore off. Steve Bruce’s team find themselves in a fight against relegation, a reality that was underlined by the way they collapsed after taking such an early lead. This will be a long-term project and Newcastle United’s fans will have to be patient.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kane and Son both caught the eye in this victory for Tottenham Hotspur, but it was Ndombele who made the biggest difference in the centre of the pitch. The French midfielder has hit a rich vein of form and is doing more than anyone else to turn around Spurs’ season. He was a driving force through the middle for much of the match at St James’ Park. Newcastle United struggled to handle him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle United - Darlow 5, Manquillo 6, Lascelles 4, Clark 4, Ritchie 4, Hayden 5, S.Longstaff 5, Willock 5, Saint-Maximin 6, Joelinton 5, Wilson 7. Subs - Shelvey 2, Fraser 3, Murphy 3.

Tottenham - Lloris 5, Emerson 6, Dier 3, Romero 6, Reguilon 7, Skipp 8, Hojbjerg 6, Ndombele 9, Lucas 8, Son 7, Kane 8. Subs - N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ GOAL! Newcastle United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: What a start! Newcastle United have opened the scoring after just two minutes! The ball was played to the right side, the cross was played by Manquilo and Wilson got in front of his man to head in from close range!

17’ GOAL! Newcastle United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: What a way to equalise! Kane brought the ball down, passed inside to Ndombele, the Spurs midfielder had time to assess the situation and whips a finish into the top corner of the net! Brilliant finish by the Frenchman!

23’ GOAL! Newcastle United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: The goal is given! Kane was released in behind the Newcastle defence, he lifted the finish over Darlow and the goal is given after it was initially disallowed for offside! Manquillo was keeping the Spurs centre forward onside.

39’ Off the crossbar! Inches away from being a third goal for Tottenham! The corner kick delivery from Son was a good one, Moura got up higher than anyone else, but his header comes off the woodwork!

42’ MATCH SUSPENDED! There's no play taking place at the moment while the medical staff provide treatment to a fan in the stands. A lot of concern around St James' Park.

45’ GOAL! Newcastle United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs have scored a third! A great passing move involving Moura and Ndombele saw Kane threaded in behind and the Tottenham striker got his head up to square the ball to Son who had the simple finish.

84’ RED CARD! SENT OFF! Shelvey is shown a second yellow card for bringing down Reguilon who was bursting into the box. That is a short cameo from the Newcastle United midfielder.

89’ GOAL! Newcastle United 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur: The Magpies have given themselves a lifeline late on here! Dier couldn't sort out his feet and he deflects a freekick delivery into his own net! Can Newcastle United find a late, late equaliser? They have a chance!

KEY STATS

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have now combined for 35 Premier League goals, one away from equalling the record held by Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba (36).

Kane has now scored 88 goals in 128 away games in the Premier League, the second most of any player in the competition.

