Premier League

Newcastle United had Allan Saint-Maximin’s opener cancelled out as Joao Pedro scored in the 88th minute to earn Watford a 1-1 draw.

The talismanic Frenchman scored early in the second half with what looked to be the only goal of the game, and one that would have lifted Newcastle out of the relegation zone until Pedro’s late equaliser. Watford finished the game in 17th, and Newcastle 19th.

Norwich grabbed a potentially vital 3-1 win over relegation rivals Everton at Carrow Road. Norwich are now 18th on 13 points.

A Michael Keane own goal just after the quarter-hour mark put the home side ahead before Adam Idah doubled their advantage two minutes later. Richarlison grabbed a goal for Everton on the hour but Rafael Benitez finished on the losing side, 15th in the league.

Mexican striker Raul Jiminez was the difference as Wolves beat Southampton at Molineux. The forward continued his comeback from a broken skull with a first half penalty, and Conor Coady added another on 59 minutes to make it 2-0. James Ward-Prowse cut the deficit to one on 84 minutes before Adama Traore’s injury time goal. Wolves are now in eighth place, with Southampton in 12th.

With all games full of drama, Norwich's victory over Everton can be classed as the standout result, as Dean Smith's side clawed their way to a hard-earned three points at the expense of a Toffees side lacking in confidence and quality.

The defending on show from Rafa Benitez's side was woeful; as demonstrated for both goals - the first with Keane in the wrong place at the right time, and the second giving Brandon Williams and Adam Idah far too much space and time to almost kill the game off.

Richarlison's overhead kick restored some parity after two months out injured, but in the bigger picture, it will mean nothing for Toffees' fans, who made their opinions heard towards the management and the poor performance.

Wolves dispatched Southampton in a closer game than the scoreline would suggest; with the standout strike coming from the boot of James Ward-Prowse, who whipped a trademark free kick into the corner to give Ralph Hassenhuttl's side the hope they had carried after a positive first half display.

Adama Traore killed off any chance of a visiting comeback with almost the last kick of the game, making amends for a bad miss minutes earlier.

Newcastle were unfortunate to be held to a draw by Watford as Claudio Ranieri's hornets as the visitors snatched a point at the death thanks to Pedro's header, but a home win would have been much the more respectable scoreline considering their dominance. They struggled to put the game to bed as Watford resurged, and a terrible miss from former Magpie Moussa Sissoko was a key moment. Allan Saint-Maximin was again man of the match; with the tricky winger scoring a fabulous goal that should have set the Toon on their way to three big points.

In all, an enthralling collection of 3pm kick-offs, summing up the true meaning of the Barclays - late goals, drama, and robbing of points, it's what this league is all about.

