Leeds United beat West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Prior to the match, West Ham were in 4th, and bolstered by the fact that Kurt Zouma was finally back in training.

Leeds were in 16th, and while Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo, and Rodrigo were back in training, they were still missing seven players due to injuries and suspensions.

It was a lively first half, with Jack Harrison scoring first for Leeds. Jarrod Bowen equalized for West Ham, only for Leeds to get back in front three minutes later, courtesy of Harrison again.

West Ham came out swinging in the second half, with Pablo Fornals scoring in the 52nd minute.

They only led for just over eight minutes, with Harrison scoring a hat-trick at the hour mark.

It was a drama-filled ending, with both teams getting goals chalked off.

West Ham head to Old Trafford next to take on Manchester United, while Leeds will host Newcastle.

