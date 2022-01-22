Everton were unable to arrest their slump in Duncan Ferguson’s first game back in his second spell as caretaker manager as Aston Villa sealed a 1-0 win at Goodison Park to move into the top half of the Premier League.

Both sides were fired-up in the first-half with strong challenges going in, but Steven Gerrard’s side had the better of the chances and eventually took the lead just before the break courtesy of Emi Buendia.

A corner was whipped in by Lucas Digne, and the Argentine did superbly to create a yard for himself with a quick run from the goalline to just outside the near post, before glancing a looping header over Jordan Pickford and Andros Townsend on the goal-line into the back of the net.

However, the second half ebbed more in Everton’s favour, as Duncan Ferguson’s side created many chances, particularly from crosses, but were unable to take their opportunities.

Villa eventually held firm to extend their unbeaten run over Everton to six matches and hand their opponents a 10th defeat in 13 Premier League matches

MORE TO FOLLOW

