Harry Kane showed Manchester City just what he can offer after blowing the title race open by leading Tottenham to a stunning 3-2 victory at Etihad Stadium.

The England striker, who was heavily linked with a big-money move to the champions in the summer, capped an inspired individual display with a second-half double.

Kane nodded in five minutes into injury time after substitute Riyad Mahrez had levelled from the spot just moments earlier following a VAR intervention.

Kane was also involved in the visitors’ early opener when his sublime pass set Son Heung-Min free to square for Dejan Kulusevski to mark his first start for the club with a goal.

City were largely dominant despite the setback and levelled just past the half hour when Hugo Lloris failed to hang on to Raheem Sterling’s cross, allowing Ilkay Gundogan to fire home.

Pep Guardiola’s side continued to probe but struggled to create clear-cut opening in the second period as Spurs’ rearguard action paid dividends.

Kane then stunned the home support when he fired in Son’s cross just prior to the hour and was only denied a sensational third when VAR intervened to rule a 74th minute strike out for offside in the build up.

City thought they had rescued it through Mahrez's 10th goal in his last 10 club appearances two minutes into added time but Kane had the final word to send the away support into raptures.

The result leaves the Citizens six points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table having played a game more than the Merseysiders.

It also means Spurs avoid a fourth straight league defeat and move up to seventh, just four points off fourth-placed Manchester United having played two games fewer.

Antonio Conte’s men will now look to build on the success when they visit Burnley on Wednesday while City travel to Everton next Saturday.

Talking Point

Kane ignites title race and battle for fourth? You couldn’t script it, could you? The summer saga that saw Kane miss out on a move to the Etihad was a clear sub-plot to this but given Spurs’ recent form and City’s imperious charge few would have given much credence to the 28-year-old writing the headlines in terms of ‘what Pep could have had.’

But it is indeed the case. Kane was sublime throughout, almost as if he did have a point to prove. Whether that leads to any potential transfer being revisited come the end of the season remains to be seen ,but it certainly has significant implications for both teams.

City haven’t really looked like needing that striking focal point and took their tally to the season to 100 in all competitions in just 38 games. However, they did struggle to make the most of their dominance in this encounter and a first league loss since October has certainly galvanised Liverpool’s interest.

As for Spurs, it has kick-started their top-four push after a run of morale-sapping defeats and suggested unrest from the coach himself. This could well be a springboard to a strong finish and with the race for fourth spot rather tight and congested, an in-form Kane could well prove significant.

Man of the match

Harry Kane (Tottenham). The England striker dropped deep and was key to Tottenham’s game-plan to expose City’s high defensive line on the break. His exquisite pass led to the opener and he showcased his range throughout the match before his ability to poach goals inside the penalty area proved decisive.

Player Ratings

MAN CITY: Ederson 7, Walker 6, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 8, Rodri 7, Gundogan 7, Bernardo Silva 7, De Bruyne 6, Sterling 6, Foden 6. Subs: Mahrez 7.

SPURS: Lloris 7, Sessegnon 8, Emerson Royal 8, Romero 8, Dier 8, Davies 8, Hojbjerg 8, Bentancur 7, Kulusevski 8, Son 9, Kane 9. Subs: Doherty n/a, Lucas Moura n/a, Sanchez n/a

