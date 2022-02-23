Liverpool looked right at their best in destroying Leeds 6-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Mohammed Salah scored two penalties in the first half and inbetween set up Josip Matip perfectly for a goal after the centre back's buccaneering run forward.

Ad

In truth it could have been six in the first half with Luis Diaz particularly unlucky when a shot bound for the top corner was blocked by Sadio Mane.

Premier League 'There's a title race...if we win all our games' - Klopp on Reds' chances of catching City YESTERDAY AT 15:23

The Senegal striker scored himself with ten minutes remaining casually stroking home Jordan Henderson's measured square ball.

The win leaves Liverpool three points behind Manchester City, but with a superior goal difference and the teams to play again at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Mane put some gloss on the scoreline in the latter stages with a fourth and fifth in the final ten minutes. There was even time for Virgil van Dijk to add a sixth and complete an emphatic rout.

More to follow...

Premier League 'Staff acted impeccably' - Bielsa defends medical staff after Koch plays with concussion YESTERDAY AT 12:30