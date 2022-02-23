Liverpool looked right at their best in destroying Leeds 6-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night.
Mohammed Salah scored two penalties in the first half and inbetween set up Josip Matip perfectly for a goal after the centre back's buccaneering run forward.
In truth it could have been six in the first half with Luis Diaz particularly unlucky when a shot bound for the top corner was blocked by Sadio Mane.
The Senegal striker scored himself with ten minutes remaining casually stroking home Jordan Henderson's measured square ball.
The win leaves Liverpool three points behind Manchester City, but with a superior goal difference and the teams to play again at the Etihad Stadium in April.
Mane put some gloss on the scoreline in the latter stages with a fourth and fifth in the final ten minutes. There was even time for Virgil van Dijk to add a sixth and complete an emphatic rout.
More to follow...
