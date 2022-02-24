A 96th minute own goal from Jose Sa gave Arsenal a dramatic win as they came from behind to win 2-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

The visitors made a lightning start and were rewarded for their high press when Raul Jimenez forced a mistake out of Gunners defender Gabriel.

The Brazilian centre-back, under pressure from Jimenez, attempted a pass back to Aaron Ramsdale but Hwang Hee-Chan was there to intercept, round the ‘keeper and slot into an empty net.

The hosts almost equalised as the brilliant Bukayo Saka created chances for Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette as well as himself, but Conor Coady’s backline always found a way to clear the danger.

Hwang almost doubled his tally and Wolves’ lead just minutes to the second half as his shot found its way underneath Ramsdale but past the far post.

That miss kept Arsenal in the match but the Gunners were unable to find a way past the orange wall as Saka, Lacazette, Ben White, Thomas Partey and Cedric each had shots blocked.

Wolves showed exactly why they’ve conceded just 18 goals in the league this season as their resilience under Bruno Lage, with Arsenal unable to break them down in 90 minutes.

But there was little they could do to prevent the equalised when Eddie Nketiah found fellow substitute Nicolas Pepe inside the box, the Ivorian turning on a sixpence before lashing past Sa. And then well into added time Pepe turned provider as he played in Lacazette, whose deflected shot off Sa resulted in a dramatic winner for Arsenal.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BUKAYO SAKA

At the heart of everything Arsenal produced, kept beating players, kept running, and would've had a goal and a few assists were it not for some monumental defending.

TALKING POINT - RESILIENT WOLVES THROW IT AWAY

Wolves had only conceded 18 goals all season but two in ten minutes here has cost them three points.

Simply put, they let it happen as they allowed Arsenal to come at them, drained their midfield of any presence and threw every man behind the ball.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Matthe Image credit: Getty Images

Sometimes it works, but today Arsenal had enough to find a way through. Wolves would've done better to have taken the game to the hosts in the final ten minutes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Cedric 6, Gabriel 5, White 7, Tierney 6, Partey 6, Xhaka 6, Saka 8, Odegaard 7, Martinelli 6, Lacazette 7. Subs. Pepe 7, Nketiah 7, Tavares n/a

Wolves: Sa 7, Saiss 6, Coady 8, Kilman 7, Semedo 7, Neves 7, Moutinho 7, Ait Nouri 6, Hwang 7, Jimenez 6, Podence 7. Subs. Jonny 6, Neto 6, Dendoncker n/a

KEY MOMENTS

10' - GOAL! ARSENAL 0 WOLVES 1 (Hwang). A catastrophic error from Gabriel gives Wolves the lead! Jimenez is all over the Arsenal defender who tries to pass it back to Ramsdale but Hwang nips in ahead of the shotstopper, goes around him and knocks it into an empty net! Advantage Wolves!

48' - WHAT A MISS! Podence picks out Hwang in behind and the forward is one on one with Ramsdale. He gets the ball under the goalie but it rolls an inch wide of the post.

82' - GOAL! ARSENAL 1 WOLVES 1 (Pepe). Odegaard finds Nketiah over the top with a brilliant ball and he squares for Pepe. It's then magic from the Ivorian who turns on a sixpence before lashing past Sa. EQUALISER!

90+6' - GOAL! ARSENAL 2 WOLVES 1 (Lacazette). IN THE LAST MINUTE! Lacazette has won it!!!!!! It's pinball football in the box but Lacazette finds space on the angle and hammers it past Sa. Delirium in the Emirates!

KEY STAT

For the first time in 45 matches, Wolves have lost a match in which they opened the scoring.

