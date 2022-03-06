Arsenal were made to sweat for it a little, but ultimately were good value for victory against Watford at Vicarage Road.

This very entertaining encounter saw four superb goals, beginning with Martin Odegaard and Bakary Saka linking up on the right flank before the former pulled the ball back for the Norwegian to slot home.

Ad

Then came the coup de gras. Kiko clipped a ball to the back post which hung in the air invitingly for Cucho Hernandez to launch at the ball with a bicycle kick that powered low past Aaron Ramsdale's left hand.

Premier League Profligate United held to disappointing draw by Watford 26/02/2022 AT 14:30

Arsenal took the lead once more on the half-hour mark when Saka exchanged passes with Lacazette before powering an effort inside the top right hand corner with Ben Foster diving the other way.

The game seemed effectively over as a contest eight minutes into the second half when Odegaard flicked the ball to Lacazette on the edge of the area and he laid the ball back for Gabriel Martinelli to curl an effort just inside the top left corner.

Moussa Sissoko ensured a nervous ending for Arsenal when he beat Ben White in the box before slipping a shot past Ramsdale, but the Gunners held on for a deserved win.

TALKING POINT

Arsenal the entertainers once more - For many years after the Invincibles season, though failing to replicate league success, Arsenal remained as good a team to watch as there was in the Premier League. They are back to that level again. With Saka, Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe (when playing) they are as exciting as any team on the break. And although more solid in defence than in recent years, they still give the opponents reason to believe they can have joy if they attack them, leading to end-to-end matches like this one at Vicarage Road. Mikel Arteta would like to avoid nervy endings to games like this one, but at least he has given Gunners fans reasons to enjoy watching their side again.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bakary Saka (Arsenal) - He is a joy to watch. Forever running at defenders, who are at a loss whether to cover his lightning runs behind them or look to curb his precision interplay with Martin Odegaard, whose performance is also worthy of note, or Alexandre Lacazette. Of all the great young players in the Premier League, none are as prolific in terms of goals scored and assists. The set-up for Odegaard and then sublime finish after interplay with Lacazette perfectly illustrated why this is the case.

PLAYER RATINGS

Watford: Foster 6; Kiko 7, Samir 6, Cathcart 6, Kamara 7; Louza 6, Sissoko 7, Cleverley 6; Joao Pedro 7, Hernandez 8, Dennis 5.

Subs: Kayembe 6, Kalu 6.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6; Cedric 6, White 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6; Xhaka 6, Partey 7; Odegaard 8, Saka 8*, Martinelli 7; Lacazette 7.

Subs: Pepe 6, Nketiah 7, Holding 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

5' GOAL FOR ARSENAL! And a wonderful one at that. Saka played the ball into Odegaard 25 yards from goal and he produced a brilliant backheel to set the England forward free and he dribbled the ball to the by-line before pulling back to the Norwegian who slotted home.

11' GOAL FOR WATFORD! AND WHAT A GOAL! An overhead kick from Hernandez leaving Ramsdale with no chance whatsoever. Kiko dinked a lovely cross from the right by-line which hung in the air for the Colombian to finish in extraordinary style.

30' GOAL FOR ARSENAL! And a third fantastic goal at Vicarage Road this afternoon. Saka won the ball off Cleverly then played the ball into Lacazette's feet, the Frenchman backheeled the ball to the England forward who wrong-footed Foster slamming the ball into the top right hand corner.

52' GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Martinelli with another fine finish. Odegaard with a lovely flick to Lacazette who lays the ball perfectly for Martinelli 20 yards from goal and he curls a ball just inside the top left corner leaving Foster with no chance.

82' NKETIAH HITS THE POST Odegaard plays him in on the right wing and his shot powered past Foster but against the near post.

87' GOAL FOR WATFORD! Sissoko ensures the game will have a big finish. He receives a ball from Kiko in the penalty area and then stumbles past White before slotting past Ramsdale.

KEY STAT

8 - The number of successive home defeats for Watford since their 4-1 victory over Manchester United.

Premier League Sa own goal gives Arsenal dramatic late win over Wolves 24/02/2022 AT 18:52