Son Heung-Min scored twice as Tottenham sealed a 3-1 win over London rivals West Ham United in the race for the top four.

Spurs’ first goal came after Matt Doherty won the ball back and found Harry Kane. The striker drove into the box, avoiding several challenges by Hammers defenders, and passed it towards Son, who could not manage a touch. Instead, it was Kurt Zouma’s knee that flicked the ball into the air and past Lukasz Fabianski.

Their second came 15 minutes later, and it was clear that at this point the home side were in complete control. Kane got the ball on the halfway line and found Son with an incredible pass, who used his left foot to rise a finish into the net.

Despite a slow start, West Ham managed to get back into the match from a corner. Aaron Creswell swung the ball in, and it found Craig Dawson, who headed it to Said Benrahma at the back post. He skilfully sorted out his feet to score a low volley.

Tottenham pushed to restore their two-goal advantage and eventually struck again, Son latching onto another Kane assist to secure the points late on.

