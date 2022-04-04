Crystal Palace threw a spanner in the works of the Premier League top four race as they dismantled Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

In a London derby where north met south, the southerners mauled the visitors, outrunning and outclassing them as their northern counterparts never got going.

Ad

Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, and Wilfried Zaha were enough to nullify one of Mikel Arteta's games in hand in the Gunners' fight for a Champions League place, and they were second best by a long margin here.

Premier League Arteta shuts down Conte mind games in top-four race 9 HOURS AGO

Outfought; outworked. Just two ways to describe a one-sided encounter that Patrick Vieira's side bossed from minute one, pressing high and not allowing the away side a single second to get into their rhythm, forcing players often so composed in possession into uncharacteristic mistakes.

Arsenal had a helping hand in their own downfall: the first goal not dealt with initially after a floated Conor Gallagher free kick that was allowed to travel all the way through to Joachim Andersen to knock down at the far post, and the Frenchman Mateta could not believe his luck as he nodded his side one goal to the good.

They doubled their lead not long after. Andersen's angled through pass towards Ayew caused a mix-up between Nuno Tavares and Gabriel on the left of the Gunners' defence, with Ayew stealing in and slotting beyond the helpless Aaron Ramsdale, who was not welcomed back with any sort of clean sheet solace after his recent absence with injury.

Zaha was a constant thorn in the side of Cedric down the Palace left with his skill too much for the lightweight Portuguese, and on the opposite side, Tavares was replaced at half-time after his dismal attempt at marshalling and containing the combination of Ayew and Nathaniel Clyne. The talismanic Ivorian added to Palace's joys with 15 minutes to go, slotting a penalty away to seal the three points for Palace.

A solid, complete performance filled with energy from the flying Eagles, as Arsenal stumbled and stuttered in a crucial period in the race for the top four.

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - PERFECT PALACE, AWFUL ARSENAL

It really was a sorry showing from Arteta's side, as they lost almost every 50-50 challenge. Mateta bullied Ben White and Gabriel up top and was the pivotal focal point for the hosts, while Zaha terrorised Cedric with his pace and skill.

Gallagher was ever-present whenever Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey got the ball, hustling and harrying them, not giving them a moment to dally. Andersen's performance will be emphasised for his two assists, but one cannot take away his nor Marc Guehi's defensive imperiousness as they stamped their authority on the Arsenal frontline, not allowing them a sniff of any real goalscoring opportunity.

A truly wondrous display from the home side, and one could be forgiven for thinking that it was the mighty Eagles who were on course for the European elite. Instead, the Gunners were gunned down themselves by the warriors of Croydon.

La déception d'Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal) contre Crystal Palace, le 4 avril 2022 en Premier League Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETEA (CRYSTAL PALACE)

The lone ranger up front, he battered both Arsenal centre-backs with his hold-up play, linking Palace phases with relative ease and some serious competence.

His pedigree was questioned in the early exchanges of his career in England, but he's proved his worth to the cause now, keeping prolific poacher Odsonne Edouard out of the side, and for good reason. He deserved his goal, which summed up an impressive display from the unsung hero.

PLAYER RATINGS

Palace: Guaita 6, Clyne 7, Andersen 8, Guehi 7, Mitchell 7, Kouyate 7, Gallagher 7, Schlupp 7, Ayew 7, Mateta 8, Zaha 8. Subs: McArthur 6, Edouard 6, Milivojevic 6.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Cedric 4, White 5, Gabriel 5, Tavares 4, Xhaka 5, Partey 4, Odegaard 5, Saka 5, S-Rowe 5, Lacazette 5. Subs: Martinelli 6, Nketiah 6, Lokonga 6.

KEY MOMENTS

16' GOAL! Palace 1-0 Arsenal (Mateta): First blood Palace! Jean-Philippe Mateta bundles home after an excellent Gallagher delivery. It's knocked down by Andersen, and the Frenchman is there to get the final header!

24' GOAL! Palace 2-0 Arsenal (Ayew): They've doubled their money! Jordan Ayew makes it two after some suspect Arsenal defending, and the through ball from Andersen is misjudged by Gabriel and Tavares, and the Ghana international finishes with aplomb beyond Aaron Ramsdale! 2-0, what a story!

38' GOOD SAVE! Mateta stings the palms of Ramsdale after Zaha causes all sorts of problems down the left and sets up the French striker, who strikes well from the edge of the box, but Ramsdale is equal to it.

74' GOAL! Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Zaha): Palace have a spot kick as Zaha's left ankle is taken from under him by Odegaard. Definite contact, and the VAR won't change this. GOALLL!!! It's three, as Zaha dusts himself down and slots it beyond Ramsdale. Three goals, three points, good night.

84' CLOSE! Nketiah hits the post with a curling effort! Blimey!

KEY STAT

Barclays FA WSL Chelsea swat Reading aside to retake top spot after Arsenal win YESTERDAY AT 15:04