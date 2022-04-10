Sadio Mane struck a crucial equaliser to ensure Liverpool remain just a point behind leaders Manchester City following an enthralling 2-2 draw between the two title rivals at Etihad Stadium.

The reigning champions dominated most of the first half and took the lead on five minutes when Kevin De Bruyne’s heavily deflected strike deceived Alisson and flew in off the far post.

Liverpool looked anxious and uncomfortable at the back and could easily have fallen further behind before putting together a superb move to level on 13 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold chipped in with another fine assist when he touched back Andy Robertson’s sweeping cross for Diogo Jota to coolly steer a low shot beyond Ederson.

City continued to dominate despite the setback and regained the lead when Gabriel Jesus made a late run to beat Liverpool’s offside trap and nip in ahead of Alisson to net off a left-wing cross.

The visitors were fortunate not to have been further behind at the interval and it proved crucial as they levelled within a minute of the restart.

Mo Salah turned into space on the right and released Mane with a delicious through pass which the Senegalese birthday boy converted with a clinical first-time finish.

It led to a much more evenly contested second half with both Salah and Jota going close for the away side while Raheem Sterling had a goal correctly chalked off for offside by VAR.

City substitute Riyad Mahrez could have won it at the death with a long-range free kick that hit the post and a poor attempt at a chip when sent clear on Alisson, but Liverpool survived to earn a share of the spoils.

The result means the title race remains firmly in the balance with City ahead by just that one point with seven matches left to play.

The two sides will now switch focus to their respective Champions League quarter final second legs on Wednesday before gearing up for their FA Cup semi final showdown at Wembley next Saturday.

Talking Point

Advantage City (just) … as clash lives up to the hype. So often in the past heavyweight showdowns that receive the big build up have failed to deliver. That hasn’t often been the case with this particular rivalry and once again the players on show delivered an exhilarating spectacle. If you wanted evidence to support Jamie Carragher’s pre-match claim that it is the greatest rivalry in English football history, then this went in the former Liverpool star’s favour.

The Reds were far from their best early on but recovered to contribute to another high-quality encounter. City will feel they should have won it to move four points clear but the draw leaves the race intriguingly balanced. Looking at the remaining seven fixtures for each side you would have to say it still favours the Citizens.

Liverpool have to host local rivals Manchester United and Everton before a trip to improving Newcastle. They then have top four hopefuls Tottenham (H) and an away day at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa before finishing with a match at Southampton and a home clash with Wolves.

In contrast, City host Brighton and Watford before visiting Leeds United. The champions then welcome Newcastle to the Etihad prior to arguably their trickiest match of the run-in at West Ham. City finish at home to Aston Villa but also need to reschedule a match at Wolves.

Whatever happens, it’s likely to go down to the wire once again as these two sides continue to push each other to the limit. If you want more of what you saw today, then worry not. It’s Liverpool v City part 3 (if you include the two 2-2 draws in the league) in the FA Cup next weekend – and in that Wembley semi final there will have to be a winner.

Man of the match

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City). The Belgian was perhaps slightly fortunate with the way he opened the scoring but he was magnificent at the heart of the midfield throughout. He continually caused problems for the Merseysiders with driving runs and precision passing from deep. On another day he'd have collected a clutch of assists.

Player Ratings

MAN CITY: Ederson 7, Walker 7, Stones 7, Laporte 7, Cancelo 8, Rodri 7, Bernardo Silva 7, De Bruyne 8, Jesus 7, Foden 7, Sterling 6. Subs: Mahrez 7, Grealish n/a.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 8, Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7, Henderson 7, Fabinho 7, Thiago 7, Salah 7, Mane 8, Jota 7. Subs: Diaz 6, Keita 6, Firmino n/a.

Key moments

04’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! The hosts spring forward and should be ahead. De Bruyne feeds Jesus down the right and his low ball in is perfect for Sterling who somehow fails to fire past Alisson. It's a great save but you'd expect Sterling to score there.

05’ – GOAL! – Man City 1-0 Liverpool. City take a quick free kick and De Bruyne lets fly with a deflected 25-yard shot that beats Alisson and hits the net via the far post.

13’ – GOAL! – Man City 1-1 Liverpool. Jota levels matters. Robertson keeps an attack alive and floats it to the far post for Alexander Arnold. The right back guides it back brilliantly for Jota to slot a low shot beyond Ederson.

37’ – GOAL! – Man City 2-1 Liverpool. Jesus makes a brilliant late run to beat Alisson to a whipped cross from the left after the visitors had initially cleared a corner. His attempt floats in off the bar and he reels away in delight as Liverpool's players forlornly appeal for offside.

46’ – GOAL! – Man City 2-2 Liverpool. Mane races on to Salah's sublime pass and side foots a lovely finish into the far corner. The Reds show an immediate improvement and it's game on!

90’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Mahrez bends a quite wonderful 30-yard free kick over the wall but sees it clip the outside of the post.

90+4’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Mahrez races free on to de Bruyne’s pass! Alisson is way off his line and the Algerian can win it but he contrives to chip over the bar - and Liverpool somehow survive.

Key Stats

De Bruyne has scored six goals in his last six appearances for Manchester City, while he's netted in four in a row across all competitions for the first time for the club.

Since the start of 2018-19, Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted more Premier League goals than any other player (44). His assist for Diogo Jota today means he has now set up at least one goal against all other 19 current Premier League sides.

This game was the first time Manchester City had scored first and not gone on to win in the Premier League this season; they had won all 22 games when scoring first before today.

