Manchester United played out their fourth successive draw against Chelsea in the Premier League, as it finished 1-1 at Old Trafford in an encounter where the visitors’ deserved more.

Chelsea dominated proceedings in the first-half, as they had 11 shots compared to United’s 3, and Thomas Tuchel’s side should’ve been in front at the break.

Ad

The best chance of the first period fell to Kai Havertz, but the forward’s effort from inside the area was saved well by David De Gea at close-range.

Premier League Man Utd interim boss Rangnick to be appointed Austria manager - reports 2 HOURS AGO

Chelsea eventually did take the lead midway through the second half, as Marcos Alonso’s volleyed effort from inside the box found the bottom corner.

However, within a minute, United hit back at the other end, as Cristiano Ronaldo struck from inside the box at a tight angle to get his 23rd goal of the season.

Chelsea then had a chance to win it with ten minutes to play, as Reece James’ curling effort came back off the frame of the goal. Ralf Rangnick’s side held firm to secure the draw, and put an end to their two-game losing streak.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Europa League Opinion: Moyes' best option is to stay at West Ham, even if they win the Europa League 13 HOURS AGO