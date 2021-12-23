The Premier League will hold meetings with all Premier League managers as well as captains and key players to discuss player welfare and fixture congestion.

One meeting will take place at 4pm GMT with all Premier League managers and another with captains and senior players.

With three rounds of Premier League fixtures scheduled between Boxing Day and January 2, managers and players reportedly feel they have been put in an "impossible situation" to play on.

After a Premier League shareholders meeting on Monday where it was decided to play through the festive period despite the omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreading across the United Kingdom, Premier League rules state teams have to fulfil fixtures if they have 14 fit players.

He said after the victory on penalties: "If there are two games, then we will play two games. But it would be helpful if there was only one, true.

"If the draw has us at Arsenal, I'm fine with that - we play there and see who is better and go for it."

"Maybe it would be better to play one game and not two games, especially for the situation we are living but we have to respect the rules," the Italian said.

