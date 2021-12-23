The Premier League will hold meetings with all Premier League managers as well as captains and key players to discuss player welfare and fixture congestion.
One meeting will take place at 4pm GMT with all Premier League managers and another with captains and senior players.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said this week that player welfare is not being taken seriously.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said "it is difficult for the players and for myself" to play on through the packed festive schedule with the lingering threat of Covid-19 resulting in the postponement of matches.
With three rounds of Premier League fixtures scheduled between Boxing Day and January 2, managers and players reportedly feel they have been put in an "impossible situation" to play on.
After a Premier League shareholders meeting on Monday where it was decided to play through the festive period despite the omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreading across the United Kingdom, Premier League rules state teams have to fulfil fixtures if they have 14 fit players.
After seeing his side progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes their semi-final clash against Arsenal will be one leg this season.
He said after the victory on penalties: "If there are two games, then we will play two games. But it would be helpful if there was only one, true.
"If the draw has us at Arsenal, I'm fine with that - we play there and see who is better and go for it."
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, who saw his side beat West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final clash, expressed a similar view.
"Maybe it would be better to play one game and not two games, especially for the situation we are living but we have to respect the rules," the Italian said.
