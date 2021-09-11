Michail Antonio was sent off in the dying moments as West Ham played out a goalless draw with Southampton.

The in-form striker was heading for his first blank of the season when he was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

The Hammers slipped to fifth in the Premier League table while Southampton remained winless.

Elsewhere, Brighton continued their impressive start to the season with a last-gasp win over Brentford.

The match at the Brentford Community Stadium appeared destined to remain goalless, only for Leandro Trossard to pop up in the last minute and snatch victory for the Seagulls.

Graham Potter’s side move up to third in the table with three wins from four.

Hwang Hee-chan grabbed a debut goal as Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a 2-0 win at Watford.

Bruno Lage’s side came into the match on the back of three 1-0 defeats in the league, but belatedly scored their first goal of the season – albeit from an unlikely source – when Francisco Sierralta headed into his own net.

Hee-chan tucked in a rebound after Marcal’s shot was stopped on the line to make sure of the points late on.

