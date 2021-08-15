Liverpool have condemned homophobic chanting from their supporters towards Norwich's on-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour during their opening-day 3-0 victory at Carrow Road.

The abuse referred to Gilmour's association with parent club Chelsea and a slur Liverpool fans, among other supporters, have long directed at the West London side.

Transfers 'I can't wait' - Chelsea midfielder Gilmour joins Norwich on season-long loan 02/07/2021 AT 10:43

A tweet from Kop Outs! - Liverpool's LGBT+ fans group - prompted the six-time European champions to take a strong stance against the chant on their own social media.

"The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs," an official Liverpool tweet read.

"We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and refrain from using it in the future."

The 20-year-old played the full game on his debut for Norwich, who secured his services for the season last month, filling the chasm in the centre of midfield left by the return to Tottenham of Oliver Skipp.

Skipp starred in the club's promotion effort, earning a place in the Championship's team of the year.

'They obviously don't have limits. We have limits' - Klopp explains transfer policy

Gilmour was an unused substitute as Chelsea secured victory in the Champions League Final against Manchester City in May.

He joined Norwich on the back of an up-and-down Euro 2020, playing a key role as Scotland frustrated England at Wembley before testing positive for Covid-19 and missing Steve Clarke's side's final group against Croatia.

There were goals for each of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Jota as Norwich's return to the Premier League got off to a disappointing start.

Premier League Lampard unsure on loan transfer for 'outstanding' Gilmour 24/01/2021 AT 15:46