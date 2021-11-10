The Premier League has turned down a homelessness awareness campaign which would have meant home sides would wear away kits during Boxing Day fixtures.

Charity Shelter had pitched the proposal and while clubs are believed to have been receptive to the idea, organisers have said it would break one of their regulations - as all teams are required to wear their home kits whenever they can at their own ground.

A statement read: "The Premier League receives a large number of requests from charities every season, however we aren't able to support all centrally," the organisation said.

"Clubs are entitled to support charitable causes, and we encourage clubs to do so, provided it is in compliance with Premier League rules."

As well as raising awareness, it is understood that the unused home kits would have been signed by players and auctioned off.

According to Sky Sports, the EFL has no such objection to the idea, meaning it could be adapted for use in the Championship, League One and League Two.

The Premier League’s decision has been criticised, though, with former Manchester United captain Gary Neville tweeting: “Imagine refusing a request to raise money and awareness for homelessness . A Johnson like u-turn on its way if the clubs push hard!”

Osama Bhutta, director of campaigns at Shelter, says the charity still aims to launch the campaign in some form.

"We believe 'home' means everything. We want to use the positive power of football this Christmas, and our shared connection to 'home,' to raise awareness of homelessness and what we can all do to fight it," he said.

"Everyone involved in #NoHomeKit can do something special by bringing the entire football community together to fight the housing emergency."

